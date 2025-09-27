Aces defeat Fever in Game 3, on verge of advancing to WNBA Finals
Jackie Young had 25 points, and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 3 of their WNBA playoffs semifinals series.
The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 84-72 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in Game 3 of their WNBA playoffs semifinals series.
The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and will advance to the WNBA Finals with a win Sunday at Indiana in Game 4.
Guard Jackie Young led the No. 2-seeded Aces with 25 points, while forward NaLyssa Smith added 16 points and four blocks. Point guard Chelsea Gray recorded 15 points and six assists.
Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson finished with 13 points for the Aces after shooting 1-of-11 from the field in the first half.
Guard Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points for the No. 6 Fever.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
