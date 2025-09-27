Aces defeat Fever in Game 3, on verge of advancing to WNBA Finals

Jackie Young had 25 points, and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 3 of their WNBA playoffs semifinals series.

Aces’ WNBA odds take hit after upset loss to Indiana Fever

Aces star looks to bounce back after bad shooting game against Fever

‘We came to work’: Aces rebound in Game 2, even series with Fever

‘It’s out of control’: Aces head to Indiana anticipating physical Game 3

Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith (3) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard (6) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith, right, is tied up by Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) is defended by Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith (3) shoots over Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Odyssey Sims (1) shoots over dLas Vegas Aces' Dana Evans (11) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson puts up a shot against Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, left, and Natasha Howard during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 84-72 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in Game 3 of their WNBA playoffs semifinals series.

The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and will advance to the WNBA Finals with a win Sunday at Indiana in Game 4.

Guard Jackie Young led the No. 2-seeded Aces with 25 points, while forward NaLyssa Smith added 16 points and four blocks. Point guard Chelsea Gray recorded 15 points and six assists.

Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson finished with 13 points for the Aces after shooting 1-of-11 from the field in the first half.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points for the No. 6 Fever.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.