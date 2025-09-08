Aces’ win streak reaches 14 with win over Sky

‘We know what it is’: Playoff seeding, MVP race at stake in Aces-Lynx

Sky suspend star for 1st half of Aces game for ‘detrimental’ comments

Aces’s Center A'ja Wilson (22) makes a basket during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Aces’s Center A'ja Wilson (22) takes a shot during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Buckets gets the crowd going during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Aces’s Center A'ja Wilson (22) makes a basket during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Aces’s Center Megan Gustafson (17) attempts to score a point during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Aces’s Guard Jackie Young (0) moves the ball up the court during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Aces’s Center A'ja Wilson (22) navigates through defenders during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Sky’s Center-Forward Elizabeth Williams (1) navigates around defenders during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Aces’s Center Kiah Stokes (41) and Aces’s Center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrate after a play during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 80-66 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena for their 14th straight win.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces (28-14) with 31 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Jackie Young added 20 points and point guard Chelsea Gray scored 13.

Michaela Onyenwere and Maddy Westbeld recorded 12 points each for the Sky (10-32).

Sky star Angel Reese was suspended for the first half due to comments deemed “detrimental” to the team. At halftime, the Sky announced the second-year forward was ruled out for the entire game, citing her back.

The Aces were without forward NaLyssa Smith, who was ruled out Saturday due to concussion protocol after she went down in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Center Megan Gustafson got her first start of the season in Smith’s absence. Gustafson finished with four points.

The Aces clinched a playoff spot last month and sit at No. 2 in the WNBA standings with two games remaining in the regular season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

