Aces’ winning streak ends as Mystics sweep season series

In most games, two players scoring 20 points or more is a positive start toward winning a WNBA basketball game. Holding Washington Mystics forward and two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne to five points is also usually another.

Tuesday, the Aces did both. And neither seemed to matter.

The Aces lost to the Mystics 83-73 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. Aces all-star A’ja Wilson scored 22 points, point guard Chelsea Gray added 20 and all-star guard Kelsey Plum had 15 points, but a balanced offense led by Mystics guard Natasha Cloud’s 16 points proved too much for the Aces to overcome.

“I thought they just took us out of our stuff, and the ball just didn’t move the way we needed it to,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said.

The loss snapped the Aces’ winning streak at four games in WNBA play. It’s their third loss to the Mystics, securing a season sweep for Washington.

The Aces road trip continues at 5 p.m. Thursday when they play the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Mystics sweep Aces

The Aces (22-9) have lost nine games this season. Three of them were against the Mystics.

“I think they just stay consistent defensively,” Gray said. “They’re aggressive, they’re very physical and they stay within their schemes.”

The Aces have swept their fair share of opponents, yet Washington (20-12) has given them trouble all season. The Mystics handed Hammon’s squad its first loss May 10, then squeezed out a one-point win at Michelob Ultra Arena on June 25.

Hammon agreed with Gray’s assessment. The Aces coach believes the Mystics’ defensive tenacity, ability to limit transition opportunities, and — most importantly — their hustle make them a difficult opponent.

2. Aces support fails

Wilson, Gray and Plum combined for 57 points. The five other Aces who ran the court combined for 16.

Jackie Young was responsible for 11 of those points, but shot 30 percent from the floor, going just 1 of 7 from inside the 3-point line.

“We just have to play together as a unit, offensively,” Hammon said.

The Aces bench scored five points. In comparison, the Mystics reserves scored 25, led by former Louisville forward Myisha Hines-Allen who had nine points. Every Washington player who stepped on the floor scored.

Hammon said the offense stagnated. The Aces had assists on 14 of their 26 made field goals. The Aces coach was unhappy with the team’s shot selection and said they didn’t do a good job finding open shooters.

“We’ve got to find a way to get some easier ones,” she said. “That comes with ball movement and player movement.”

3. Wilson July’s best

The All-Star center earned her second Western Conference Player of the Month for July earlier Tuesday.

Wilson averaged 20.5 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the floor. She also had eight rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. She scored 20 points in eight consecutive games, setting a franchise record.

The former South Carolina forward won the same award for May.

