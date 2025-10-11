Aces’ WNBA championship parade date revealed

Aces fans looking to celebrate the team’s third WNBA title in four seasons can plan to do so at the end of next week.

Las Vegas Aces forward and 2022 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, holding the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy, celebrates with a crowd of hometown fans during a parade for her team, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates winning the WNBA championship following game four of a WNBA finals match up against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces’ championship parade is planned for Oct. 17, a person with knowledge of the event told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday night.

The time is to be determined, but the planned parade route will be similar to the Aces’ 2023 championship celebration with the procession beginning near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue and then moving north on the Strip in the southbound lanes to Park Avenue, ultimately ending up at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena, the source said.

The Aces capped off their 2025 WNBA championship run Friday night, beating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 to take the best-of-seven series 4-0.

Four-time league MVP A’ja Wilson was named finals MVP as the Aces became the first WNBA team to win three titles in four seasons since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA championships between 1997 and 2000.

