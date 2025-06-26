A’ja Wilson makes WNBA history in blowout Aces win

A’ja Wilson became the fastest WNBA player to 5,000 career points in the Aces’ rout of the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points as the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 85-59 on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Wilson, who finished with 22 points, reached the milestone in her 238th game with 4:04 remaining in the second quarter. It was her fourth field goal of the night.

The previous WNBA record was held by Breanna Stewart, who recorded 5,000 carer points in 242 games.

Jackie Young added 20 points for the Aces (7-7), while Chelsea Gray scored 15 points.

Jewell Loyd had eight points in a 19-0 run to the open the game, and the Aces never trailed again. Loyd finished with 13 points.

Veteran center Tina Charles scored 18 points to lead the Sun (2-13) in their seventh straight loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

