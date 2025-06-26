91°F
Aces

A’ja Wilson makes WNBA history in blowout Aces win

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after reaching 5,000 career points during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after reaching 5,000 career points during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans cheer as Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches 5,000 career points during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots over Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) vies for a rebound against Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts after getting fouled by Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center Elizabeth Kitley (33) defends as Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Allen (15) lays up the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2025 - 8:52 pm
 

A’ja Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points as the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 85-59 on Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Wilson, who finished with 22 points, reached the milestone in her 238th game with 4:04 remaining in the second quarter. It was her fourth field goal of the night.

The previous WNBA record was held by Breanna Stewart, who recorded 5,000 carer points in 242 games.

Jackie Young added 20 points for the Aces (7-7), while Chelsea Gray scored 15 points.

Jewell Loyd had eight points in a 19-0 run to the open the game, and the Aces never trailed again. Loyd finished with 13 points.

Veteran center Tina Charles scored 18 points to lead the Sun (2-13) in their seventh straight loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

