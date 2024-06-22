A’ja Wilson reveals logo for Nike signature line

Nike added Aces forward A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, to its signature athlete roster before the start of the season, with a signature shoe on the way.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul from the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces superstar A’ja Wilson unveiled the logo for her new signature line with Nike on Saturday.

The logo is based in part on the way she signs her name, with a star along with her initial A.

A’yyyyyyyyy Can't match that @_ajawilson22 shine 🪩 Hyped to reveal the A’ logo. — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 22, 2024

Nike added the two-time WNBA MVP to its signature athlete roster before the start of the season, with a signature shoe on the way in 2025.

“A’ja Wilson’s star-shaped signature logo is inspired by her distinctive style, incredible performance and unapologetic realness,” Nike said in making the announcement. “Coincidentally, she always drew a star in the ‘A’ of her signature, which is accentuated in her logo in an energetic and playful way. The base shape of the logo incorporates strong, bold lines, symbolizing the strength and support she brings to her team.”

Wilson is the early favorite to add a third MVP this season, averaging a league-best 27.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. She has scored at least 20 points in a league-record 19 straight games.

The Aces (8-6) powered to an 85-74 victory over the league-leading Connecticut Sun (13-2) on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces next play at the Chicago Sky on Thursday.