A’ja Wilson selected as WNBA Defensive Player of Year

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) jumps to block a shot by Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s not the MVP, but Aces All-Star forward A’ja Wilson will be adding something new to her trophy cabinet. The WNBA announced Tuesday Wilson was voted the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in her career.

She is the first Aces player to win the award.

“Her defense probably has been the best surprise of this whole thing,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said in mid-May.

Wilson received 20 votes from a national panel of 56 sports writers and broadcasters. Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was second with 14 votes and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart finished third with 13 votes.

The fifth-year forward led the WNBA with 1.9 blocks per game during the 2022 season. Wilson played more center than she had earlier in her career, and her career-best 7.6 defensive rebounds per game was second in the league. She also averaged 1.4 steals per game.

Wilson had seven games with at least four blocks and had six games with at least three steals.

With the 6-foot-4 forward patrolling the middle, the Aces held opponents to 31.8 points per game in the lane, third fewest in the league.

“She’s the anchor there that is communicating all the time, seeing everything that’s happening,” Hammon said.

Wilson was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive first team Tuesday, along with Stewart, Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles and Washington Mystics guards Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins. Wilson earned second team All-Defense honors in 2020.

Aces players and coaches began campaigning for Wilson to win defensive player of the year during press conferences since the beginning of the season. Hammon praised the All-Star forward for sacrificing some of her offensive output to focus on her defensive responsibilities.

Atlanta Dream coach Tanisha Wright, a former Aces assistant, said Wilson’s defensive intensity and focus reached a new level this season.

“As a result,” Wright said before the Aces and Dream played Aug. 9. “They’re having great team success right now.”

