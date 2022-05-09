66°F
A’ja Wilson sparks Aces in home-opening win over Storm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2022 - 10:21 pm
 
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) in the first h ...
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) erupts with the bench after a big play in the second half of a W ...
Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) erupts with the bench after a big play in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the sec ...
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is introduced before the start of a WNBA basketball game against th ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is introduced before the start of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) fights for a rebound with Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams ...
Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) fights for a rebound with Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams (5) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, Aces owner Mark Davis and First Lady Kathy Sisolak in the first half ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, Aces owner Mark Davis and First Lady Kathy Sisolak in the first half of a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives past Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams (5) in the first ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives past Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams (5) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, middle, takes in the first half of a WNBA basketball game betw ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, middle, takes in the first half of a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, coaches up Aces guard Jackie Young (0) in the second half ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, coaches up Aces guard Jackie Young (0) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas.
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates a big play in the first half of a WNBA basketball game ...
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates a big play in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bryson Haynie, right, with wife Shelbee and daughter Weslie, 4 months, in the first half of a W ...
Bryson Haynie, right, with wife Shelbee and daughter Weslie, 4 months, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) argues a call in the first half of a WNBA basketball game agains ...
Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) argues a call in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) has her shot contested by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30 ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) has her shot contested by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday ...
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) fights for a loose ball with Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) fights for a loose ball with Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas mascot Buckets in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on S ...
Vegas mascot Buckets in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the firs ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Aces dance team performs in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle St ...
The Aces dance team performs in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) fights for a loose ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball gam ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) fights for a loose ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Aces DJ pumps up the fans in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle ...
The Aces DJ pumps up the fans in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) in the first h ...
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches up her team in the second half of a WNBA basketball game a ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches up her team in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is fouled by Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and Seattle Storm ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is fouled by Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday ...
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday ...
Aces fans cheer for Las Vegas during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) argues a call in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against t ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) argues a call in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches up her team in the second half of a WNBA basketball game a ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches up her team in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammates after beating the Seattle Storm in the ...
Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammates after beating the Seattle Storm in the second half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Becky Hammon knew she felt the fans’ support. She’s sure her players could feed off the crowd’s energy and emotions, too.

“I thought they got loud at the right moment,” Hammon said.

The Aces outlasted the Seattle Storm 85-74 Sunday night, as A’ja Wilson’s 20-point performance helped Hammon claim her first home victory in front of 6,212 fans at Michelob Ultra Arena.

“For us, it was just about handling business ourselves,” Hammon said.

Wilson, who took just eight shots in the season opener against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, was looking for her shot early. With the Storm missing starting center Mercedes Russell, out with a nonbasketball injury, Wilson went right at her replacement, Ezi Magbegor. She used a mix of post touches and midrange shots to score eight points on 4-for-6 shooting in the first quarter.

With Wilson drawing the Storm’s attention, wing Jackie Young continued to step up as a reliable second scoring option. Young, who scored 20 against the Mercury, had 10 points in the first quarter.

“I trust her instincts out there,” Hammon said. “Probably most importantly, I trust her mind and feel for the game.”

The Storm stayed close, mainly because of turnovers. The Aces committed nine in the first half, which turned into 10 Seattle points.

But the Aces’ defense prevented the turnovers from derailing the team’s first 20 minutes. The Storm shot just 30.8 percent in the first half, including 4 of 16 on 3-pointers. Guard Sue Bird was held scoreless in more than 15 minutes, and the Aces took a 39-33 halftime lead.

“Our defense won us that game, not our offense,” Hammon said.

The Storm poured on the pressure in the third quarter. Wilson continued to punish the Seattle defense, but Breanna Stewart matched her shot for shot. Stewart got just about anything she wanted, with a mix of midrange shots, drives to the basket and 3-pointers.

Wilson’s heroics came at a time when her teammates struggled. The Storm (1-1) mixed in some zone defense, which gave the Aces problems. The starting backcourt of Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray combined for nine points on a combined 2-for-12 shooting through three quarters.

The bench didn’t fare much better, scoring six points while the Storm’s bench scored 23, led by Epiphanny Prince’s 11 points.

Plum finally came alive in the fourth quarter. She hit two 3-pointers, as the offense finally found some rhythm to create a 10-point buffer with five minutes to play.

Stewart and guard Jewell Loyd helped Seattle cut the deficit to four points, but a Gray 3-pointer with 30 seconds left sealed the win.

Young scored 19 and Plum 18, and Dearica Hamby added 10 points to go with a career-best 19 rebounds.

Stewart led all scorers with 21 points, and Loyd scored 19.

“I didn’t want to let this one get away,” Hammon said.

The Aces play Tuesday at the Washington Mystics to start a two-game road trip.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

THE LATEST