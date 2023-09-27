A’ja Wilson sparks Aces past Wings for 2-0 series lead

A’ja Wilson scored 30 points to lead the top-seeded Aces to a win over the No. 4 Dallas Wings on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and center Kiah Stokes (41) defend against Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces join after their starting lineup is announced before Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) secures a rebound over Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) struggles for the ball with Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates after scoring during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) celebrate after Wilson scored during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) jumps to pass while guarded by Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) and forward Satou Sabally (0) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Forward A’ja Wilson scored 30 points to lead the top-seeded Aces to a 91-84 win over the No. 4 Dallas Wings on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Point guard Chelsea Gray added 23 points for the Aces, who can clinch the series and advance to the WNBA Finals with a win in Game 3 on Friday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.