A’ja Wilson sparks Aces past Wings for 2-0 series lead
Forward A’ja Wilson scored 30 points to lead the top-seeded Aces to a 91-84 win over the No. 4 Dallas Wings on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Point guard Chelsea Gray added 23 points for the Aces, who can clinch the series and advance to the WNBA Finals with a win in Game 3 on Friday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
WNBA semifinals
Aces lead 2-0
Game 1: Aces 97, Dallas 83
Game 2: Aces 91, Dallas 84
Game 3: 6:30 p.m. Friday at College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
Game 4*: TBD Sunday at College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
Game 5*: TBD Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena
*If necessary