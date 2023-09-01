‘Being great every night is hard’: Aces put stop to rare losing skid

A’ja Wilson scored 26 points to lead the Aces past the Washington Mystics on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena for their 31st win of the season.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate after referees called a foul on the Washington Mystics during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after forward A'ja Wilson (22) made a block during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives toward the hoop around Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) tangles with Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) while Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks on during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. Referees called Colson for a foul. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) slap hands during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) takes the court before a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (15) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and forward Cayla George, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) takes possession of the ball from Washington Mystics guard Li Meng (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) jumps for a rebound against Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (15) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) fights to score against Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins, left, and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon welcomes her team into a time out during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker, who is injured after having foot surgery, claps from the bench during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0), guard Natasha Cloud (9) and guard Ariel Atkins (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces gather on court after winning a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Washington Mystics head coach Eric Thibault shouts at a referee as the Las Vegas Aces challenge a flagrant foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, powers around Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, right, laughs while guarding Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts on the sidelines after guard Kelsey Plum was charged with a flagrant foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces react as referees stay true to their flagrant foul call on guard Kelsey Plum (10) after the team challenged it during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots while Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) reaches to guard during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) bends to shoot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives toward the hoop against Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is fouled by Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) while forward Elena Delle Donne (11) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) shoots against the Washington Mystics during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) while Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) looks on during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots while Washington Mystics players including forward Elena Delle Donne (11) can’t catch up to her during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It only took the Aces two straight losses to get sick of the feeling of defeat.

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led all scorers with 26 points, All-Star guard Chelsea Gray added 21 points, and the Aces, coming off two losses at the end of a grueling road trip, defeated the Washington Mystics 84-75 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum said a fan approached her while she was eating lunch Wednesday, pleading for the Aces to win.

“She was like, ‘I’m sick of it,’” Plum said. “And I was like, ‘You know what, you’re right.’”

Added Wilson: “It really feels like we’ve lost 30 in a row.”

The Aces (31-6) fended off a late run by the Mystics (17-19) to secure the victory in front of 8,619 fans. The win ensures coach Becky Hammon still hasn’t lost three consecutive games since taking over last season.

“Being great every night is hard,” Hammon said. “It’s hard, and they work their butts off every night to put on a great show every night. We’re spoiled watching their greatness.”

Veteran Aces wing Alysha Clark also had a bounce-back game, scoring 11 points off the bench and making two 3s to finish a game-best plus-14 in 28 minutes.

Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne scored 17 to lead the Mystics. Washington only made 10 field goals in the first half, but briefly stormed back for a one-point lead in the third quarter before the Aces finally pulled away.

The Aces next host the Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Plum’s double-double

Plum, a first-team All-WNBA performer, finished the first half with one point and no field goal attempts, but she was a game-best plus-14 during 18 minutes of play. Plum didn’t take her first shot until the 6:31 mark of the third quarter.

Plum didn’t have her greatest scoring outing against the Mystics, but she found a way to have an impact. She had 12 points and 10 assists, tying her season-high mark. She went 2 of 3 from 3 and added three rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes.

“For me, I’m better than what I’ve showed for the last seven or eight games,” Plum said. “We’ve had some slippages, and I feel like a lot of that is on me because I have to play the right way.”

2. Colson cracks rotation

For most of the past two seasons, veteran guard Sydney Colson’s value has been mostly intangible.

However, Colson has provided some value on the court recently, too. She scored six points during eight minutes against the New York Liberty on Monday after Plum got into foul trouble, and Hammon praised Colson for her play.

She got in early against the Mystics, registering four points and two steals in the first half. Hammon said Colson brings a veteran mindset and good ball pressure as the Aces try to continue getting minutes from their reserves.

“She made fun things happen on the court,” Hammon said.

3. Parker makes appearance

Candace Parker was at the game Thursday, wearing a full boot as she continues to rehab from surgery on her fractured left foot. The two-time MVP hasn’t been traveling with the team recently, though Hammon said she continues to regularly talk to Parker about tactics and other basketball minutiae.

Hammon didn’t have any major updates or a timeline for Parker’s potential return as she’s still using “an assisted walking apparatus.”

“We certainly miss her,” Hammon said, “and her professional approach.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.