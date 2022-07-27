‘Best point guard’ leads Aces to Commissioner’s Cup win

Aces guard Chelsea Gray scored 19 points to help the Aces claim the first Commissioner’s Cup in franchise history Tuesday

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate with the Commissioner's Cup after defeating the Chicago Sky 93-83 in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray shoots during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83 and Gray was named MVP of the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Sky's Emma Meesseman (33) hugs Kahleah Copper as she yells out after scoring a drawing the foul during the second half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, left, smiles with guard Kelsey Plum late in the second half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Sky's Emma Meesseman, left, shoots as Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes defends and Candace Parker watches during the second half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes, right, pressures Chicago Sky's Emma Meesseman during the second half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum yells out after scoring during the second half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) and Kelsey Plum hug after their team beat the Chicago Sky 93-83, to win the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson carries the WNBA Commissioner's Cup after the Aces defeated the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Las Vegas Aces, with team owner Mark Davis, left, pose for a team photo after defeating the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, top, pressures Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) drives to the basket past Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, left, and team owner Mark Davis watch during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game between the Chicago Sky and the AcesTuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray, right, pressures Chicago Sky's Rebekah Gardner during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, shoots over Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Sky's Julie Allemand (20) blocks out Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes for the loose ball during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Sky's Julie Allemand (20) blocks out Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes for a loose ball as teammate Emma Meesseman also defends during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum drives to the basket past Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) scores past Chicago Sky's Candace Parker during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum (10) scores past Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby (5) blocks the pass of Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray, right, pressures Chicago Sky's Rebekah Gardner during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. The Aces won 93-83 and Gray was named MVP of the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The last time a contingent of Aces visited Chicago, one player was noticeably absent.

Four starters and coach Becky Hammon participated in the WNBA’s 2022 All-Star weekend held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago earlier this month but four-time All-Star and eighth-year guard Chelsea Gray wasn’t among them.

“She got snubbed this year,” Aces All-Star Kelsey Plum said. “I felt like we deserved five All-Stars. I know that’s not easy. She’s a competitor. She leads our team, and when we need plays down the stretch, Chelsea consistently makes big plays.”

Gray got her moment at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday. The Aces beat the Chicago Sky, 93-83, in the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup Final. She scored 19 points and added five assists, earning the the Commissioner’s Cup Final MVP award.

It’s the franchise’s first Commissioner’s Cup title. Plum had 24 points and Aces All-Star A’ja Wilson had 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

“I’m glad she plays for us,” Wilson said.

The win guaranteed bonuses of up to $30,000 for the Aces players, and an additional $10,000 donation from the WNBA to the ACLU of Nevada, the team’s charity partner organization. Gray also earned a $5,000 bonus for winning the MVP.

“That’s the MVP tonight, but she’s been leading our team the entire season,” Plum said.

The Aces continue their road trip at 4 p.m. Friday when they visit the Indiana Fever at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s title game:

Chelsea Gray the MVP

The past few weeks have been difficult for Gray. The Bay Area native revealed an important person in her life died recently. Basketball and the Aces have been her distraction.

“They have my back,” she said. “I wouldn’t be holding that MVP trophy without them.”

Gray continued her strong play since the All-Star break and made 53.3 percent of her shots, including a 2 for 4 on 3-pointers. Gray added five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.

She controlled the Aces’ offensive tempo, taking command in the third quarter as the Sky cut a 23-point lead to single figures. Hammon praised her guard’s ability to stay calm under pressure, while Plum and Wilson stressed how important Gray has been all season.

“She’s the best point guard in the world,” Plum said.

Aces start strong

The most recent meeting between the Aces and the Sky on June 21 set several WNBA records, including a few dubious ones.

The Aces scored 41 points in the first quarter, the Sky came back from a 28-point deficit and grabbed the victory. Tuesday’s game started out in a similar fashion.

The Aces came out looking unstoppable, scoring 33 points on 70 percent shooting and making 5 of 7 3-pointers. Nine of the Aces’ 14 field goals were assisted, and they forced five turnovers, including four steals.

They made their first five shots and Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter.

“I was proud of the way she started the game,” Gray said. “Not even knocking down shots. She was just super composed.”

Sky struggle from 3

Despite the Aces’ hot start, the Sky fought back despite being hindered was hindered by its lack of 3s.

They went 6 of 30 from beyond the arc Tuesday. In comparison, Chicago went 12 of 25 on 3-pointers during their June 21 comeback. Reigning 3-point champion and Sky guard Allie Quigley scored just 3 points on 1 of 7 shooting. She made 1 of 5 from 3-pointers.

“We just tried to mix up looks, make it as difficult as possible,” Hammon said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.