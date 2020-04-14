Bill Laimbeer weighs in on the MJ vs. LeBron debate

Las Vegas Ace coach Bill Laimbeer gives his opinion on whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer makes a defensive call in the second quarter during Vegas' WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

Who is the greatest of all time?

For Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, the answer is simple — James.

“I’m very vocal. I think LeBron is the best player to ever play the game,” Laimbeer said on ESPN’s “First Take” Tuesday morning.

“He runs like the wind and jumps out of the gym.” the former Pistons center said. “But more importantly when he joined the league, from day one he knew how to involve his teammates to win.”

Laimbeer said that was a quality that Jordan had to learn for a long time.

If you break it down by championships, Laimbeer said Jordan would be the GOAT. Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, while James has only won three.

“But I think Lebron in any generation would be doing what he’s doing right now,” Laimbeer said. “At the end of the day I firmly believe that he’s the best basketball player in the history of the game.”

