Bill Laimbeer weighs in on the MJ vs. LeBron debate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 10:17 am
 

Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

Who is the greatest of all time?

For Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, the answer is simple — James.

“I’m very vocal. I think LeBron is the best player to ever play the game,” Laimbeer said on ESPN’s “First Take” Tuesday morning.

“He runs like the wind and jumps out of the gym.” the former Pistons center said. “But more importantly when he joined the league, from day one he knew how to involve his teammates to win.”

Laimbeer said that was a quality that Jordan had to learn for a long time.

If you break it down by championships, Laimbeer said Jordan would be the GOAT. Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, while James has only won three.

“But I think Lebron in any generation would be doing what he’s doing right now,” Laimbeer said. “At the end of the day I firmly believe that he’s the best basketball player in the history of the game.”

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjoural.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

