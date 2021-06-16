Cambage says Aces’ potent offense nowhere near its potential

The Aces are already the best offensive team in the WNBA through more than a third of the 2021 season.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) receives a ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward/center Chiney Ogwumike (13) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Aces had just put the finishing touches on a 100-78 victory over the New York Liberty when their All-Star center, Liz Cambage, offered a candid proclamation about their potential.

“We’re only at 40 percent of what we can really do,” she said Tuesday night. “I think a lot of people know that. I think a lot of people are scared of that.”

Perhaps Las Vegas is still working through some kinks as it develops the kind of cohesion that other veteran outfits have. But the Aces are already the best offensive team in the WNBA through more than a third of the 2021 season according to a number of key statistical measures.

They average a league-high 90.2 points per game and top the league in offensive efficiency, netting 109.6 points per 100 possessions, according to data aggregated by Basketball Reference. They also play at the league’s fastest pace (82.2 possessions per 40 minutes) and turn the ball over on the fewest percentage of possessions (12.9) while leading the league in field-goal percentage (48.5).

“Our efficiency can improve and our pace can improve,” said Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “If we’re going to outshoot somebody, the more possessions throughout the game, the bigger the margin of victory will be.”

Laimbeer isn’t exactly surprised that the Aces are so good on offense. The roster is rife All-Stars and former No. 1 overall picks and is suited to play an efficient brand of basketball. Cambage and leading scorer A’ja Wilson are among the league’s elite post players and possessions often begin with actions designed to get them prime low-post position.

They feast near the basket on single coverage and double teams open the floodgates for Jackie Young. Or Dearica Hamby. Or Kelsey Plum. Or Chelsea Gray.

Young and Hamby thrive attacking off the dribble and cutting, and Plum can also create with her handle or space the floor 3-point shooting Gray is a pick-and-roll maestro who can create offense late in possessions if opponents stymie initial actions.

All six players are scoring in double figures and a seventh — two-guard Riquna Williams — is almost there, averaging 9.3 points per game while serving as one of the team’s top 3-point threats.

Those seven have played nearly 92 percent of the team’s possible minutes this season and are discovering the balance necessary to execute at the highest of levels. If the Aces have tapped into 40 percent of their potential like Cambage suggested, then imagine how they’ll look later this season.

“When we’re efficient and we’re not turning the ball over, getting shots on goal and our spacing is nice, when we dump it into the post and we know how we’re cutting, it’s really nice. A joy to play, and I know it’s a joy to watch,” Gray said.

