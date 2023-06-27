Chelsea Gray takes over late as Aces hold off Fever

Aces guard Chelsea Gray scored a game-high 25 points and took over a close game to lead the Aces past the Indiana Fever on Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker (3) reaches to grab the ball for a rebound as Indiana Fever forward/center Queen Egbo (4) reaches to intercept it during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker (3) looks to pass the ball to teammate Kelsey Plum (out of frame) in a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) goes up for a basket in a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson celebrates scoring a basket in a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson celebrates scoring a basket in a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aces break out of a group huddle after beating the Indiana Fever 88-80 on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray signs a bobblehead of herself for a fan after beating the Indiana Fever 88-80 on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (right) shoots a basket as Indiana Fever forward/center Aliyah Boston tries to block her shot during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever forward/center Aliyah Boston grabs the ball as it comes down from the hoop after Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (out of frame) made a basket during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces’ Head Coach Becky Hammon makes a face as her team huddles for a timeout during a close game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces beat the Fever 88-80. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A double exposure photo shows one of the Las Vegas Aces chairs for players and Aces guard Jackie Young during the Aces’ 88-80 win over Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) yells at a referee for a call made against the Aces during a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker reacts to a referee’s call against the Las Vegas Aces during a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young attempts a 3-point shot in a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a double exposure photo, Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker looks on as Indiana Fever forward/center Aliyah Boston attempts two free throws during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces won 88-80. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith grabs the ball from a failed shot by the Las Vegas Aces during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson struggles to grab the ball for a rebound in a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a double exposure photo, Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray attempts a free throw in a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (right) looks to pass the ball to a teammate as Indiana Fever guard Maya Caldwell guards her during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) looks to pass the ball to a teammate as Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler (17) guards her during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas aces center A'ja Wilson (22) fights for possession of the ball with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) fights with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) for the ball during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) jumps up for possession of the ball against Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie young (0) dribbles the ball down the court as Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) guards her during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) grabs the ball as it comes down from the net as Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker (3) fails to grab it in time for a rebound during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark watches as Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) jumps up to grab the ball during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum goes up for a basket as Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler guards her during a game on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces teammates A’ja Wilson (22) and Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate a basket made by Wilson during a close 88-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With 2:27 remaining in the Aces’ 88-80 win Monday, Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler sliced into the lane for a layup to give her team a one-point lead.

Wheeler’s basket was the final field goal for the Fever. The Aces answered with an 11-2 run.

Every point was scored or assisted on by guard Chelsea Gray. She launched a flurry of her trademark step-back jumpers to score or draw fouls. When she wasn’t looking to score, she was dissecting Indiana in the pick and roll to find open teammates.

“I was just getting the best shot possible, whether it was me at the pull-up or I was able to kick it out to (Kelsey Plum) for a 3,” she said. “Just reading the defense as best as I can.”

Gray, named an All-Star Game starter Sunday, scored a game-high 25 points at Michelob Ultra Arena in front of 8,143 fans, many of whom received a Gray bobblehead as a promotion.

A’ja Wilson, named an All-Star captain, added 24 points and 10 rebounds, Plum scored 17 despite a rough start offensively, and All-Star guard Jackie Young had 16 points for the Aces (13-1).

“It was a tough game, an ugly game in a lot of areas,” coach Becky Hammon said. “They’re not all going to be pretty, so I kind of like those games that test your toughness, test your togetherness.”

Wheeler and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, also selected as an All-Star starter, each scored 20 points for the Fever (5-9).

The Aces have won six consecutive games and are undefeated at home. They also have 11 straight victories against the Fever and have secured the season sweep.

The Aces host the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Slow start

The Aces turned the ball over three times in the first 2½ minutes, causing Hammon to call a timeout trailing 7-2. The break settled them down, and the Aces ended the first quarter trailing 23-20. All 20 of their points came from Wilson (11) and Young (nine).

“In the first half, I was terrible,” Gray said. “I kind of set the tone for the game with the turnover I had on the opening possession.”

2. Physical play

The Fever boast a group of young, physical forwards. Boston, NaLyssa Smith and reserve Queen Egbo proved a formidable challenge in the low post.

Each team committed 10 fouls in the first half. The Aces shot 16 free throws in the half.

The game finished with 41 fouls, 49 free throws, three technicals and a flagrant foul.

“It was pretty physical,” Hammon said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”

3. Stokes shows up

Reserve center Kiah Stokes didn’t score, but she had four rebounds in 15 minutes and was a physical presence inside.

She helped the Aces keep the game in control in the third quarter. Her absence in the fourth after picking up her fourth foul allowed the Fever to take the lead.

“Every night she gets an A+ in her role,” Hammon said. “It’s nice to have players like that on your bench.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.