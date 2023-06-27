Chelsea Gray takes over late as Aces hold off Fever
Aces guard Chelsea Gray scored a game-high 25 points and took over a close game to lead the Aces past the Indiana Fever on Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
With 2:27 remaining in the Aces’ 88-80 win Monday, Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler sliced into the lane for a layup to give her team a one-point lead.
Wheeler’s basket was the final field goal for the Fever. The Aces answered with an 11-2 run.
Every point was scored or assisted on by guard Chelsea Gray. She launched a flurry of her trademark step-back jumpers to score or draw fouls. When she wasn’t looking to score, she was dissecting Indiana in the pick and roll to find open teammates.
“I was just getting the best shot possible, whether it was me at the pull-up or I was able to kick it out to (Kelsey Plum) for a 3,” she said. “Just reading the defense as best as I can.”
Gray, named an All-Star Game starter Sunday, scored a game-high 25 points at Michelob Ultra Arena in front of 8,143 fans, many of whom received a Gray bobblehead as a promotion.
A’ja Wilson, named an All-Star captain, added 24 points and 10 rebounds, Plum scored 17 despite a rough start offensively, and All-Star guard Jackie Young had 16 points for the Aces (13-1).
“It was a tough game, an ugly game in a lot of areas,” coach Becky Hammon said. “They’re not all going to be pretty, so I kind of like those games that test your toughness, test your togetherness.”
Wheeler and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, also selected as an All-Star starter, each scored 20 points for the Fever (5-9).
The Aces have won six consecutive games and are undefeated at home. They also have 11 straight victories against the Fever and have secured the season sweep.
The Aces host the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
1. Slow start
The Aces turned the ball over three times in the first 2½ minutes, causing Hammon to call a timeout trailing 7-2. The break settled them down, and the Aces ended the first quarter trailing 23-20. All 20 of their points came from Wilson (11) and Young (nine).
“In the first half, I was terrible,” Gray said. “I kind of set the tone for the game with the turnover I had on the opening possession.”
2. Physical play
The Fever boast a group of young, physical forwards. Boston, NaLyssa Smith and reserve Queen Egbo proved a formidable challenge in the low post.
Each team committed 10 fouls in the first half. The Aces shot 16 free throws in the half.
The game finished with 41 fouls, 49 free throws, three technicals and a flagrant foul.
“It was pretty physical,” Hammon said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”
3. Stokes shows up
Reserve center Kiah Stokes didn’t score, but she had four rebounds in 15 minutes and was a physical presence inside.
She helped the Aces keep the game in control in the third quarter. Her absence in the fourth after picking up her fourth foul allowed the Fever to take the lead.
“Every night she gets an A+ in her role,” Hammon said. “It’s nice to have players like that on your bench.”
