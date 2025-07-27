Dallas Wings star rookie ruled out for Sunday’s game against Aces

Dallas guard Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, won’t play when the Wings host the Las Vegas Aces. Dallas listed Bueckers out because of “rest.”

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon yells to her players during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, June 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Dallas Wings will be without star guard Paige Bueckers when they host the Aces on Sunday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, was ruled out Saturday. No reason was listed other than “rest.”

For the Wings (7-18), the matchup against the Aces comes as the first in a back-to-back that will also pit them against the reigning champion New York Liberty on Monday.

Bueckers leads Dallas in scoring (18.1 points per game) and assists (5.6 apg), but Aces coach Becky Hammon said in her pregame news conference that her absence isn’t a relief.

“I’m always concerned when the best player goes out because that’s somebody else’s opportunity,” Hammon said. “A player that is hungry for opportunity is a dangerous player, because they really value the moment.”

Hammon is quite familiar with this phenomenon, as the Aces have gone 0-2 against the Indiana Fever this season when they didn’t play their superstar guard, Caitlin Clark.

Arike Ogunbowale will likely get more looks in Buecker’s absence. She is averaging a career-low 15.9 points.

“(Ogunbowale) is still always a handful. We can’t let her get going,” Hammon said. “More so than us being concerned about them, I’m concerned about us. I always want us to be about ourselves. Are we executing? Are we at the standard and effort level that is necessary to win professional basketball games? If we do that, we’ll be all right. We’ll be just fine.”

The Aces will rely on their leading scorers, reigning MVP A’ja Wilson (22.3 ppg) and Jackie Young (16.8 ppg).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

