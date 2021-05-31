Dearica Hamby, Aces run away from Indiana Fever
Dearica Hamby came off the bench Sunday to score 22 points and help the Aces roll to a 101-78 victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Riquna Williams made four 3-pointers en route to 16 points, and Liz Cambage had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Las Vegas. The five blocks are the most by a WNBA player this season.
