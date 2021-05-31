Dearica Hamby, Aces run away from Indiana Fever

Dearica Hamby came off the bench Sunday to score 22 points and help the Las Vegas Aces roll to a victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) slices past Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Indiana Fever forward Lauren Cox (13) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) attempts to block the shot of Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots over Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) fights for a loose ball with Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights for a loose ball with Indiana Fever forward Jessica Breland (51) and Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) fights for a rebound with Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defend the drive of Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dearica Hamby came off the bench Sunday to score 22 points and help the Aces roll to a 101-78 victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Riquna Williams made four 3-pointers en route to 16 points, and Liz Cambage had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Las Vegas. The five blocks are the most by a WNBA player this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

