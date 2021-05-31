98°F
Dearica Hamby, Aces run away from Indiana Fever

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2021 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2021 - 5:19 pm
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) slices past Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) an ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) attempts to block the shot of Indiana Fever guard Tiffan ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots over Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) fights for a loose ball with Indiana Fever guard Victo ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Jantel Lavender (14) in ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fights for a loose ball with Indiana Fever forward Jess ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) fights for a rebound with Indiana Fever forward Teaira Mc ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) slices past Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) an ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defend the dr ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) drives past Indiana Fever forward Teaira McCowan (15) in ...
Dearica Hamby came off the bench Sunday to score 22 points and help the Aces roll to a 101-78 victory over the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Riquna Williams made four 3-pointers en route to 16 points, and Liz Cambage had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Las Vegas. The five blocks are the most by a WNBA player this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

