‘Didn’t have any legs’: Aces suffocated inside in loss to Mystics

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives to the basket past Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) during a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Becky Hammon pulled her starters with 3:04 remaining Saturday. Her team was only trailing the Washington Mystics by 12 points, but the Aces coach said she knew the game was over.

She’s done this before. Hammon is no stranger to pulling her starters before the end because of poor play. Saturday’s 78-62 loss to the Mystics had a different tone than any of those previous games, however, as Hammon seemed resigned to the defeat at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.

“We didn’t have any legs,” she said. “We weren’t winning that game.”

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum scored 21 points on 46 percent shooting, made three 3s and had three assists to lead the Aces (30-5), who shot a season-low 30.8 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from 3. They also committed 19 turnovers against the Mystics (16-18).

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 14 points and 11 rebounds, but was 4 of 12 from the floor for the Aces. All-Star wing Jackie Young had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists and a steal.

Hammon is 1-4 against the Mystics during her two seasons with the Aces.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do to win this game,” Plum said.

Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne, playing just her second game since July 9 after dealing with hip and ankle injuries, had 21 points on 60 percent shooting and seven rebounds to lead the Mystics.

The Aces complete their four-game road trip at 4 p.m. Monday against the New York Liberty.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Points in the paint

While Hammon’s offensive system is known for 3s, she has always emphasized scoring inside. Entering Saturday, the Aces were averaging 39.1 points in the paint per game, ranking third in the WNBA.

The Aces were outscored 30-14 points in the paint Saturday. Plum said Washington played physical and packed the low post with bodies, and Wilson noted the Aces only shot four free throws in the fourth quarter.

Hammon also expressed frustration about the lack of defensive three-second violations called on the Mystics.

“If the officials aren’t going to call it,” she said, “I don’t know why it’s a rule.”

2. Wear and tear

Hammon blamed the Aces’ poor shooting night on fatigue. Her team is in the middle of a tough seven–day stretch featuring four road games and a trip to the White House on Friday to celebrate their 2022 title.

Hammon said she considered resting a couple of players against the Mystics.

“We’re tired,” she said.

The Aces have shot 33 percent or worse from 3 in four of their past six games. Plum was the only player to make multiple 3s against Washington, as the Aces went 6 of 29 from beyond the arc.

3. Sykes shutdown

The Aces’ offense never found much rhythm against Washington, partially because of the defensive play of Mystics wing Brittney Sykes. The three-time WNBA All-Defensive selection hounded Aces point guard Chelsea Gray for most of the game.

Gray had seven points on 2-of-8 shooting, and had as many turnovers as assists, while Sykes poured in 14 points and dished six assists to go along with her lockdown defense.

Plum said the Aces didn’t do enough to help get Gray more space and better looks.

“Give credit to them, but we’ve got to pack this one up and move on,” Plum said. “This is not the end of our season, you know what I’m saying?”

