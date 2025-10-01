‘Disgusted’: Aces star backs Collier’s criticisms of WNBA commissioner

Aces star A’ja Wilson supported Lynx forward Napheesa Collier on Tuesday after Collier said in a statement the WNBA has the “worst leadership in the world.”

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces star A’ja Wilson, after leading her team to the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years, offered some strong words in support of Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

Collier, a vice president in the players union, lambasted commissioner Cathy Engelbert for being “negligent” at the helm of the growing league in a four-minute statement Tuesday. Wilson addressed the comments following the Aces’ 107-98 overtime win in Game 5 of their semifinals series against the Indiana Fever.

“I had an opportunity to listen to (Collier), and I just want to say I was honestly disgusted by the comments that (Engelbert) made,” Wilson said before taking questions Tuesday night. “But at the same time, I’m very appreciative that we have people like (Collier) in our committee of our players association representing us, because that’s what we’re going to (need) to continue to make the push to stand on what we believe in.”

Harsh words

Collier delivered her statement during the Lynx’s exit interviews, after top-seeded Minnesota was eliminated by the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of their semifinals series without her or coach Cheryl Reeve.

Collier watched from the sideline after being injured in Game 3 when Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from her. Reeve was incensed when no foul was called and was ejected. She criticized the WNBA’s officiating after the game, earning herself a one-game suspension and $15,000 fine.

Aces coach Becky Hammon and Fever coach Stephanie White later both received $1,000 fines for supporting Reeve. Collier claimed in her statement that Engelbert told her “only losers complain about the refs.”

Collier’s allegations come during a tense time for the players and the WNBA. The league’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire Oct. 31.

One of the union’s goals is to help compensate younger players like Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers for their contributions to the WNBA’s growth. Collier said she brought up that trio to Engelbert, only to be told they should be appreciative of the national media deal the league signed in 2024 with Disney, NBC and Amazon that is worth about $200 million a year.

“Her response was, ‘(Clark) should be grateful. She makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.’ And in that same conversation, she told me, ‘Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them,’” Collier said.

Engelbert did not deny making those comments in a statement released Tuesday. She said she was “disheartened by how Napheesa characterized” their conversations but was still committed to transforming the league’s future.

Collier added that her experience co-founding the Unrivaled 3-on-3 offseason women’s basketball league informed her frustrations with the WNBA’s leadership, which she called the “worst in the world.”

Wilson, who did not participate in Unrivaled’s inaugural season but attended some of the games in Miami to watch teammates Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young, cited Collier’s entrepreneurial acumen as she supported her.

“We’re going on a ride with (Collier) always,” Wilson said. “She knows. She’s a business girlie, and she has her own stuff going on. But moving forward, we’ve got to continue to stand on business as we talk about this CBA.”

Wide support

Wilson, the WNBA’s first four-time MVP, is one of several voices who have spoken out in the aftermath of Collier’s statement.

Reese and Bueckers commended Collier on social media. Fever guard Lexie Hull did the same in a media interview. Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby and retired WNBA great Elena Delle Donne also offered praise while sharing some of their own grievances with Engelbert via social media. Clark declined to comment.

