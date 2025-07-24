Fever superstar ruled out for final regular-season matchup with Aces

Caitlin Clark has played in 13 of the Fever’s 23 games this season.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) tries to fend off Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces will face the Indiana Fever without reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Clark was ruled out of the matchup with a right groin injury on Thursday.

Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson and guard Jackie Young were not on the injury report for the Aces (12-11), which look to continue a three-game win streak after beating the Atlanta Dream in their return from the WNBA All-Star break Tuesday.

Friday will be Clark’s third straight missed game for the Fever (12-12), but she has been sidelined with two other injuries this season.

The 23-year-old missed her team’s preseason opener in May with “left leg soreness.” Then, nine days into the regular season, she sustained a left quad strain that kept her sidelined for 21 days.

Clark went off for 32 points to help hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season on June 14 in her return to the court, but she was sidelined again five games later due to a left groin strain. She briefly returned on July 9 and played in three games before she suffered her current injury late in a win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

Clark hasn’t played since then. She missed Saturday’s WNBA All-Star game, which was on her team’s home court.

Wilson and Young were limited participants in the All-Star game as part of Team Clark, as they have also dealt with their share of injuries this season.

Young went down with a groin injury in the Aces’ win over the Dallas Wings before the All-Star break but returned on Tuesday. She’s averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds without missing a game for the Aces this season.

Wilson sustained a right wrist sprain in a loss to the Liberty on July 8 and missed just one game with the injury. She previously missed three straight games with a concussion she sustained against the Los Angeles Sparks in June.

Still, Wilson is the league’s second leading scorer (22.4 ppg behind Napheesa Collier) and rebounder (9.3 rpg behind Angel Reese). Wilson also leads the WNBA with 2.4 blocks per game.

Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 27.9 percent from the 3-point line in her 13 appearances this season.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell is Indiana’s leading scorer with an average of 19.5 points per game. She will lead the Fever’s offense as they look to rebound from losing their second straight game to the Liberty on Tuesday.

This is the final game of the regular-season series between the Fever and the Aces, which is currently tied 1-1. The Aces won 89-81 at T-Mobile Arena on Jun 22 as Clark scored 19 points.

Before that matchup, Aces coach Becky Hammon said that she and the Aces understand the physicality required to properly guard Clark but WNBA officiating is a problem facing both teams and the entire league.

Now, the Aces will hope to avoid repeating history after the Fever “embarassed” them with an 81-54 loss in Indiana without Clark on July 3.

