Fever superstar won’t play as Aces debut trade pickup

The Fever will be without star guard Caitlin Clark for the fourth straight game Thursday against the Aces, who will debut trade acquisition NaLyssa Smith.

Indiana Fever's NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes and A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Jackie Young (0) defends during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) tries to fend off Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When Thursday’s game tips off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever will be down a superstar, while the Aces debut a familiar player to Indiana fans.

Guard Caitlin Clark, who was ruled out Wednesday, will miss her fourth straight game for the Fever (8-8) with a left groin strain.

NaLyssa Smith, a 6-foot-4-inch forward who was drafted by Indiana, will suit up for the Aces (8-8) for the first time after being traded from the Dallas Wings on Monday.

The Fever are coming off a 74-59 upset victory over the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx in Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup championship without Clark.

Fever coach Stephanie White emphasized before the game that the team was focused on Clark’s long-term availability, an approach that seemingly paid off against the Lynx. Center Natasha Howard was named MVP of the game with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Even though Clark didn’t play in the win, she’ll receive a share of the $500,000 prize that will be divided among Fever players.

Clark has not played since a win over the Seattle Storm on June 24, which came after the Aces beat the Fever 89-81 on June 22. Clark finished with 19 points, 10 assists and eight turnovers in the loss to the Aces.

Clark was also sidelined for five games from May 24 to June 14 with a left quad strain. Those were the first games she’d missed since college.

The former Iowa star is a WNBA All-Star captain after receiving the most fan votes. In nine games this season, she’s averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

“We want to make sure that (Clark) feels good. We want to make sure that she’s confident. We want to make sure that we’re not putting her in a position to have any setbacks,” White told reporters Tuesday night. “That’s the priority right now.”

Aces look to build

Led by three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, the Aces returned to .500 with an 84-81 win over the Phoenix Mercury, the No. 2 team in the league’s standings, on Sunday.

The Aces announced the trade for Smith a day later. The No. 2 overall pick by the Fever in 2022, Smith spent three seasons in Indiana.

After playing one season with Clark, Smith was sent to play with another one of the league’s biggest stars in February when a three-way trade sent her to the Dallas Wings and rookie Paige Bueckers.

Before facing the Fever with the Wings on Friday, Smith was still processing the first trade.

“I always say it’s a blessing in disguise,” Smith told reporters. “Trades aren’t always a negative thing. It can always also be a positive thing.”

Smith recorded seven points and 10 rebounds in the 94-86 loss. Over her 18 games with the Wings this season, she averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Gustafson on mend

Despite Wilson averaging 21. 6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, the need for another frontcourt scoring threat has been glaring for the Aces this season.

Starting center Kiah Stokes is averaging 2.2 points per game. The Aces waived second-year center Elizabeth Kitley, who was averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds, to complete the trade for Smith.

Things could be looking up for the Aces’ frontcourt depth, as center Megan Gustafson’s status for Thursday’s game was upgraded to doubtful for the first time this season after she sustained a Grade 3 ankle strain during training camp.

Veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is still away from the team as she awaits the birth of her second child. Her due date was last week.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Up next

Who: Aces at Fever

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV/radio: KMCC-34, Prime Video; KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Aces -4½; total 161