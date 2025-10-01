Finals bound: Aces outlast Fever in OT, will play Mercury for title — PHOTOS
The Aces are going to the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years after defeating the Indiana Fever in overtime at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The team punched its ticket with a 107-98 overtime win in Game 5 of its semifinals series with the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The No. 2-seeded Aces will play the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury for the title. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be 5 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces won back-to-back championships their last two trips to the Finals in 2022 and 2023.
Four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had a game-high 35 points to lead her team to the win Tuesday. Guard Jackie Young added 32 points and 10 assists. Point guard Chelsea Gray scored eight of her 17 points in overtime.
Guard Odyssey Sims had 27 points for the Fever, who lost guard Kelsey Mitchell to an undisclosed injury in the third quarter.
