Finals bound: Aces outlast Fever in OT, will play Mercury for title — PHOTOS

The Aces are going to the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years after defeating the Indiana Fever in overtime at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) after winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) yells as she heads into the locker room following a win in game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) greets fans after winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) greets fans after winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) celebrates in the huddle after winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces, including Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), celebrate winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces celebrate winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Holly Rowe interviews the Aces following a win during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Holly Rowe interviews the Aces following a win during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) makes a pass from the ground during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches her team during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) reacts to an injury to the eye during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) rushes the ball across the court as Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) defends during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts to a referee not calling a foul on the Indiana Fever during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) talks to a referee after a foul was called in her favor during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) moves the ball to the basket around Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Holly Rowe interviews the Aces following a win during game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces are going to the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years.

The team punched its ticket with a 107-98 overtime win in Game 5 of its semifinals series with the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The No. 2-seeded Aces will play the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury for the title. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be 5 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces won back-to-back championships their last two trips to the Finals in 2022 and 2023.

Four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had a game-high 35 points to lead her team to the win Tuesday. Guard Jackie Young added 32 points and 10 assists. Point guard Chelsea Gray scored eight of her 17 points in overtime.

Guard Odyssey Sims had 27 points for the Fever, who lost guard Kelsey Mitchell to an undisclosed injury in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.