Former Aces star Kelsey Plum talks about facing old team

Kelsey Plum, who helped the Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships, is playing against the Aces for the first time Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces’ Loyd ready to return to Seattle after difficult exit

Aces look to adjust defense as former star Kelsey Plum returns

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum during a WNBA basketball game against the Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Aces will play against former franchise stalwart Kelsey Plum on Friday for the first time since trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason.

Plum, a three-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, helped the Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.

Plum spoke to the media before the game at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.