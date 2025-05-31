Former Aces star Kelsey Plum talks about facing old team

100°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2025 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2025 - 6:03 pm

The Aces will play against former franchise stalwart Kelsey Plum on Friday for the first time since trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason.

Plum, a three-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, helped the Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.

Plum spoke to the media before the game at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

