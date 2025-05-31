Former Aces star Kelsey Plum talks about facing old team
Kelsey Plum, who helped the Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships, is playing against the Aces for the first time Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces will play against former franchise stalwart Kelsey Plum on Friday for the first time since trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason.
Plum, a three-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, helped the Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.
Plum spoke to the media before the game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
