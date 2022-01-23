58°F
Former backup Aces center to sign with Atlanta Dream

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2022 - 5:35 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) gains control of the ball alongside Chicago Sky forward/ ...
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) gains control of the ball alongside Chicago Sky forward/center Azur‡ Stevens (30) and forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kiah Stokes, a backup center for the Aces last season, will sign a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Dream, a source confirmed Saturday.

Stokes, a former Connecticut star who won three national championships between 2013 and 2015, signed with the Aces in July, two days after she was waived by the New York Liberty.

She played in 15 games with the Aces, including eight starts, and averaged 1.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game.

The No. 11 pick in the 2015 WNBA draft, Stokes spent her entire career with the Liberty before last summer’s move.

Sam Gordon contributed to this report. Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

