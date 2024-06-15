Frustrated Wilson tearful after Aces lose Finals rematch — PHOTOS

After only trailing by two points at halftime, the Aces couldn’t stop the New York Liberty in the second half Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and others look to appeal to the officials on another controversial foul call for the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) battles in the lane against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Kate Martin (20) looks to shoot a basket against the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) has a shot blocked by Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) fights off Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces head coach Becky Hammon is done with the officials after another "no call" against the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces owner Mark Davis yawns as the New York Liberty dominate during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) is double-teamed by Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and guard Sydney Colson (51) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets off a shot as injured guard Kierstan Bell (1) mirrors her against the Aces, New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) fights with Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) as she drives to the hoop during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

(LtoR) Bam Adebayo, Damian Lillard, Rich Paul, Savannah James and LeBron James enjoy the day as they watch the Aces battle the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) jumps up expecting a shot by New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Kate Martin (20) gets underneath the defense of New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) for a shot attempt during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives underneath New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) for a basket during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks the court dismayed against the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) appeals a foul to an official against the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) grabs the arm of Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) on a drive up the lane during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) has a shot blocked by Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets to the basket as New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks on during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reaches for a loose ball as New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dives in during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) passes around New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces head coach Becky Hammon is unhappy with guard Jackie Young (0) as they face the New York Liberty during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) takes a pass with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) on her shoulder during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) looks to pass from her kness as Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) covers her well during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

The Aces gather before the start of their WNBA game versus the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

A baby race takes over the court at halftime during the Aces versus New York Liberty WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) goes up the the rim against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) elevates to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a pass over New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) has a shot attempt blocked from behind by Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets inside of New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) for a basket during the first half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives as New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) grabs the ball during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets under the defense of New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of their WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Postgame tears are normally reserved for championship wins and losses, but A’ja Wilson broke that norm after a matchup with stakes that felt almost as high.

Wilson broke down after the Aces fell to the New York Liberty 90-82 on Saturday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena. It was the back-to-back champions’ first meeting with the Liberty since defeating New York in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Saturday’s matchup had everything the Finals did and more, including Breanna Stewart, the reigning MVP, clashing with Wilson, who is the overwhelming favorite for the award this season.

Wilson recorded 21 points and nine rebounds, continuing her WNBA record-smashing streak of games with at least 20 points (17). Her record for most consecutive games with 25 points or more (eight) ended against the Liberty.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces (6-6) with 22 points, while Jonquel Jones recorded a career-high 34 points for the Liberty (12-2) in front of an announced crowd of 10,424 fans, a new high for the Aces’ home venue. Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“I don’t even know why I’m crying,” Wilson said when asked about how she holds herself accountable for the team’s defensive struggles.

“But I love my teammates so much that I will take any hit. Good, bad, ugly. I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna try to be the best,” she continued.

“It’s hard as (expletive) because there’s tons of people that will try to break you down, great teams in this league that are gonna try to come after you every single night. But when it comes to taking accountability, I have no problem with that. … It starts with me, and it’s going to always be with me, because I have 11 other women in that locker room that I need to pull greatness out of.”

The Aces have now lost as many games as they did in last year’s entire regular season (34-6), while the Liberty continue on an eight-game winning streak.

The energy was no different than a playoff environment. The audience was just as star-studded, featuring NBA stars LeBron James, John Wall, Damian Lillard and Bam Adebayo, all of whom sat next to the Aces’ bench.

James recently called Wilson the “absolute best” after she became the first player to drop at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a game June 5 against the Dallas Wings.

Performances like that have become par for the course with Wilson. As Aces coach Becky Hammon noted postgame, no one on the team is playing “amazing” other than their passionate leader from South Carolina.

No consistency

Part of Wilson’s emotional reflection alluded to the team’s lack of stability, which Hammon called out as she sat next to her player.

“We’re not a good team because we have zero consistency,” she said.

She noted pregame that the Liberty’s starting five was “bigger and faster” than the Aces. While Liberty coach Sandy Brondello joked in response that she thinks her team is “pretty fast,” there were moments when the Aces seemed to have every attribute they needed to secure the win.

The Aces ended the first quarter down 28-20 after they struggled with perimeter defense and allowed the Liberty to finish the first quarter 7-for-8 from the 3-point line while the Aces were 2-for-9.

But the Aces trailed only by two at halftime following a run that saw Plum score seven points in the last three minutes of the second quarter.

Plum’s momentum continued into the third quarter, as she scored to give the Aces a 53-47 lead with 6:33 remaining. But they wouldn’t score again for almost five minutes, allowing the Liberty to go on a 14-0 run and maintain the lead for the remainder of the game.

Ultimately, the Liberty had 12 fast-break points to the Aces’ four, and outscored them 36-30 in the paint.

More than Gray

There has been optimism about the return of point guard Chelsea Gray, who has yet to play for the Aces since Game 3 of the 2023 Finals because of a lower left leg injury. She was upgraded to questionable before Thursday’s win over the Phoenix Mercury, and her status remained the same Saturday.

Gray engaged in an extensive warmup routine, but she didn’t take the court. Hammon noted pregame that Gray is “getting close” to a return.

“Some of our problems she can’t fix, because it’s, it’s internal, it’s individual,” Hammon said.

Saturday’s matchup was indicative of that point, as the Liberty also played without their starting point guard, Courtney Vandersloot.

Hammon emphasized that the Aces’ biggest issue is their mentality, a point she has made all season.

“We’re not that hungry,” she said, adding that the team hasn’t had a competitive edge since training camp began.

The Aces next host the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.