Aces

Game day: Aces vs. Wings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2020 - 2:12 pm
 

Aces game day

Who: Aces (1-2) vs. Wings (2-1)

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida.

TV: ESPN2

About the Aces: The Aces rallied from 23 down against Phoenix but fell short 102-95 on Friday. They were without point guard Lindsay Allen because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test and looked disorganized offensively without her early in the game. Allen is expected to play Sunday after back-to-back tests came back negative.

About the Wings: Dallas has won two straight, thanks to its defense allowing 80 points Wednesday against New York and 73 Friday to Indiana. Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings with 18 points per game, while rookie Satou Sabally has averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Jason Orts Review-Journal

