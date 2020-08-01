Game day: Aces vs. Wings

The Aces will try to bounce back from Friday’s 102-95 loss to Phoenix on Sunday when they meet a Dallas team that has won two in a row.

Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Aces game day

■ Who: Aces (1-2) vs. Wings (2-1)

■ When: 3 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida.

■ TV: ESPN2

■ About the Aces: The Aces rallied from 23 down against Phoenix but fell short 102-95 on Friday. They were without point guard Lindsay Allen because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test and looked disorganized offensively without her early in the game. Allen is expected to play Sunday after back-to-back tests came back negative.

■ About the Wings: Dallas has won two straight, thanks to its defense allowing 80 points Wednesday against New York and 73 Friday to Indiana. Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings with 18 points per game, while rookie Satou Sabally has averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Jason Orts Review-Journal