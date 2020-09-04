Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

The Aces will go for a season sweep of the Atlanta Dream on Saturday in Bradenton, Florida. They won the first meeting 100-70 on July 31.

Game day

What: Aces (13-4) vs. Atlanta Dream (5-13)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: MyLVTV

About the Aces: They are tied for second in the WNBA standings with the Los Angeles Sparks, a half-game behind the Seattle Storm. Las Vegas dominated the first meeting with Atlanta, 100-70, on July 31 for its first win. A’ja Wilson is second in the league in scoring at 20.3 points per game, and Dearica Hamby is fourth in field-goal percentage (55.1) and fifth in steals (1.8).

About the Dream: They are 1½ games behind Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot with four games left. They have won two straight and three of five after a 10-game losing streak. Rookie Chennedy Carter leads the Dream in scoring at 16.3 points per game, and Betnijah Laney averages 16.2 points and 4.3 assists. Monique Billings is tied for third in the league with 8.8 rebounds per game.

