Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2020 - 12:11 pm
 

Aces game day

Who: Aces (8-2) vs. Sky (7-4)

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: ESPN2

About the Aces: The Aces won their seventh straight game Saturday, 88-73 over the Washington Mystics. Las Vegas is getting 34.5 points per game from its bench, which leads the WNBA and would break the league record should that production continue. Reserves Dearica Hamby (11.9) and Jackie Young (10.2) average double-figure scoring.

About the Sky: The Sky won four of their first five, including a rally to stun the Aces 88-86 in the opener, but have alternated wins and losses since. They beat the Atlanta Dream 92-67 on Sunday. Chicago leads the league in field-goal percentage at 49.5 and has a balanced offense with Allie Quigley’s 14.5 points per game leading five players who average in double figures. Courtney Vandersloot leads the league with 8.0 assists per game.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

