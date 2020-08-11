94°F
Aces

Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2020 - 8:33 pm
 

Aces game day

Who: Aces (5-2) vs. Fever (3-4)

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: ESPN2

About the Aces: Las Vegas has won four straight, thanks in large part to the play of A’ja Wilson, who leads the league in scoring at 22.3 per game, and her 8.9 rebounding average is tied for fourth. She was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Dearica Hamby has been a force for the Aces off the bench, averaging 12.7 points on 59.6 percent shooting and 7.9 rebounds.

About the Fever: Indiana ended a two-game losing streak with a 91-84 win over Washington on Sunday. Kelsey Mitchell is second in the league with 20.3 points per game, and she’s making 43.8 percent of her 3-point shots. Candice Dupree (14.7), Tiffany Mitchell (13.0) and Teaira McCowan (11.6) also average double-figure scoring. McCowan is the Fever’s leading rebounder with 7.1 per game.

Jason Orts Review-Journal

