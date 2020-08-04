108°F
Aces

Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2020 - 3:24 pm
 

Aces game day

Who: Aces (2-2) vs. Mystics (3-1)

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: NBATV, MyLVTV

About the Aces: Las Vegas has alternated wins and losses for its first four games and comes in off a 79-70 win over Dallas. A’ja Wilson is just shy of averaging a double-double with 19.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. Las Vegas is grabbing 10 more rebounds than its opponent each game.

About the Mystics: Defending champion Washington got off to a 3-0 start before falling to Chicago 88-86 on Saturday. Ariel Atkins (18.8), Aerial Powers (18.0) and Myisha Hines-Allen (17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds) lead the team. The Mystics lead the WNBA in 3-point shooting at 40.6 percent, and their 84.3 percent free-throw shooting is third.

