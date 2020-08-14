Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics

The Aces (7-2) will go for their seventh consecutive win when they face the Washington Mystics (3-6), losers of six straight, at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson drives between Minnesota Lynx's Kayla Alexander (40) and Napheesa Collier during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree (4) loses the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) and center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Aces game day

Who: Aces (7-2) vs. Mystics (3-6)

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: ESPN

About the Aces: They are on a roll, having won six in a row, including an 83-77 win over the Mystics on Aug. 5. The Aces are leading the league in points (88.0) and rebounds per game (37.8), and their 48.4 field goal percentage is second. Forward A’ja Wilson continues to lead the league in scoring at 21.2 per game and is fourth in rebounding with 9.0.

About the Mystics: The defending WNBA champions are reeling on a six-game losing streak after a 3-0 start. Offense has been an issue for Washington, which has scored less than 70 points in three of its last four games including a 68-48 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. Guard Aerial Powers has been out for the last three games. She was averaging 16.3 points per game before the injury.

