‘Grateful to be here’: Wilson, Hammon like Aces’ vibes as camp opens

After being dethroned as WNBA champions, the Aces started preparation for this season Sunday with a new mindset, while welcoming several new faces.

Like the rest of the WNBA’s 13 teams, the Aces began preparing for the 2025 season with the opening of training camp Sunday.

But after the two-time champions were dethroned last season, the practice carried extra weight.

The increased stakes come after coach Becky Hammon and three-time MVP A’ja Wilson were part of an Aces team that often admitted the “vibes” and competitive energy were lacking from the first day of last year’s training camp, all the way until the season-ending loss to the New York Liberty in the semifinals.

Although the group that took the floor Sunday looked quite different, the overhauled Aces made sure not to repeat previous mistakes.

“Better than it was last year,” Wilson said when asked to describe the energy she felt on the court.

“I think we’re all grateful to be here,” she said. “I sense a lot of pride and honor to be here. Even the vets. Like newcomers, (of course), but even our vets are kind of like, ‘No, I don’t want to take this moment for granted.’ So I think just gratitude and just gratefulness is truly in this gym today.”

Hammon, entering her fourth season at the helm of the Aces, also made an unprompted comparison to 2024.

“They looked great,” she said. “It’s been a long offseason for us. It’s been 203 days since we lost to New York. So it’s been a different offseason for us, in a good way. So they’re locked in, they’re ready to go. Compared to when I just looked back at last year’s first day training camp, I was not happy. I’m very pleased with where this group is and just the vibe of the whole whole gym.”

Hammon is tasked with cutting the current 17 players down to 12 before the season begins at the Liberty on May 17.

The roster features just seven returners from last season, with the remaining players arriving via the draft, free agency or trade.

“I try to come in with an open mind. You want a roster spot, show me,” Hammon said of her evaluation approach. “My career started as a free agent, like a walk-on. I wasn’t drafted. So I’m always open-minded to who the best players are. Whoever earns it and deserves it, that’s who’s getting it.”

Starts with defense

In another callback to last season, Sunday’s practice was focused on defensive schemes. Hammon said it was mostly inspired by the fact that the Aces’ defense “sucked for the most part” and will need to improve to achieve their championship goals.

Elizabeth Kitley, a 2024 Aces draftee who will play her first professional season this year after recovering from an ACL injury, said returning center Kiah Stokes was the “best defender I’ve ever seen.” Wilson also praised Stokes for getting her “juice” back following last year’s quiet campaign.

Despite the emphasis on defense, Hammon made some all-around notes of what stood out to her from the newcomers.

She cited the shooting of Aaliyah Nye, the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft. Hammon credited training camp invitee Deja Kelly and No. 36 overall draft pick Harmoni Turner for playing “hard” and also shouted out forward Crystal Bradford.

“It’ll be those people that will be the separation factor,” Hammon said. “If you couldn’t tell, I don’t need a ton of scoring. I need pieces that fit, and pieces that know (if) you want to impress me, show me your unselfishness.”

The Aces’ largest offseason move was the three-team trade that brought guard Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm in exchange for former Aces cornerstone Kelsey Plum going to the Los Angeles Sparks.

New faces

In addition to Loyd, the Aces traded with the Chicago Sky for guard Dana Evans and acquired free agents Tiffany Mitchell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus.

Hammon’s staff also had to replace assistants Natalie Nakase and Tyler Marsh after they left for head coaching jobs, welcoming John Lucas III, Ty Ellis and Larry Lewis.

Hammon said the changes made for a difficult offseason of “a lot of processing” and growth.

She mentioned a conversation she had with Wilson about the greatness of the reigning MVP’s individual season, which broke multiple league records.

“I said, you know, ‘You just had the greatest individual season in the history of this league. But we didn’t get greatness out of enough people,’” Hammon recalled. “And so me and her, I know, specifically, took that very personal.”

She noted that the task for change won’t just fall on Wilson’s shoulders, citing point guard Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young as the other key mindset-shapers — and emphasizing her confidence in them.

“From the texts they’ve been sending me the last six months, they’re locked in, ready to go,” Hammon said.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.