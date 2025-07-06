104°F
Gray moves up WNBA’s all-time assists leaderboard as Aces rout Sun

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, June 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2025 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2025 - 4:17 pm

The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 86-68 on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Aces (9-9) were led by A’ja Wilson’s 19 points. Dana Evans scored a season-high 18 points off the bench while Jackie Young added 14 points.

NaLyssa Smith, who joined the Aces last week via trade, started for the first time with the team and recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Point guard Chelsea Gray finished with six points and eight assists, moving her past coach Becky Hammon for sixth place on the WNBA’s all-time assists list with 1,710.

Veteran center Tina Charles had 11 points for the Sun (2-16), who lost their 10th straight.

The Aces’ five-game road trip continues at the New York Liberty at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

