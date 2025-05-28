Historic deal: Aces land sports betting partnership with BetMGM

BetMGM and the Las Vegas Aces have agreed to a multiyear partnership, the sports betting company’s first deal with a professional women’s franchise.

Laura Fernandez, Lance Evans, Molly Wurdack-Folt, Nikki Fargas, Brooke Neubauer and Buckets the Aces' mascot stand as the fountains are fired off during the launching of BetMGM becoming the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the Las Vegas Aces at the Bellagio Fountain on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lance Evans, SVP of Sports and Sponsorships, MGM Resorts International, speaks during the launching of BetMGM becoming the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the Las Vegas Aces at the Bellagio Fountain on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Molly Wurdack-Folt, BetMGM Director of Team & League Partnerships, speaks during the launching of BetMGM becoming the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the Las Vegas Aces at the Bellagio Fountain on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces President, speaks during the launching of BetMGM becoming the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the Las Vegas Aces at the Bellagio Fountain on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brooke Neubauer with the Just One Project speaks during the launching of BetMGM becoming the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the Las Vegas Aces at the Bellagio Fountain on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants gather as the fountains are fired off once more during the launching of BetMGM becoming the exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner of the Las Vegas Aces at the Bellagio Fountain on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces have become the first women’s professional sports franchise to agree to a partnership with BetMGM.

The deal, which runs through the 2027 season, was announced Tuesday night on the Strip, with a ceremonial blast of the Bellagio fountains.

As part of the deal, BetMGM signage will be featured inside Michelob Ultra Arena, where the Aces play their home games, and sponsorship will be featured on the team’s social media platforms. BetMGM bettors will have access to pregame shootarounds and upscale seating options at home games.

“It gives you a different level of credibility,” team president Nikki Fargas said of being the first women’s pro sports franchise to sign with a sports betting company. “It’s important to be trendsetters and important for us to be the first and really push for this league to be the best it possibly can be.”

The deal also will assist a local nonprofit with an in-game promotion. The “Steals for Meals” initiative will see BetMGM donate $50 to the Just One Project, a local nonprofit that provides food to needy families, for every Aces’ steal during home games.

“This partnership is important for more than just the basketball side of it; it’s important for the community work that we’re going to be able to do together,” Fargas said.

The WNBA also signed a deal with BetMGM, which will serve as one of the league’s authorized gaming partners. The deal also runs through the 2027 season.

BetMGM saw a 130 percent increase in betting on WNBA games last season, a major factor in the decision to enter the sponsorship deals.

“Women’s sports are exploding, and we are seeing that at BetMGM, so we want to be at the forefront of those sports partnerships where that growth and expansion is happening,” said Molly Wurdack-Folt, BetMGM’s director of team and league partnerships.

