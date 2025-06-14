How Aces’ new addition overcame a scoring slump

Jewell Loyd prioritized confidence and communication with her teammates as she averaged career-low scoring numbers to begin her first season with the Aces.

After making the second late go-ahead 3-pointer of her Aces career Friday, Jewell Loyd offered a heartfelt message in her walk-off broadcast interview.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s been praying for me, giving me encouragement. From the people at the store, everyone in Vegas,” Loyd began.

“They believe in me,” she said before teammate Chelsea Gray walked by and playfully shoved her. “Chelsea believes in me. And it feels good.”

The former Seattle Storm star, who joined the Aces this offseason in the blockbuster trade that sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, was averaging fewer than three field goals per game and shooting a career-low 29.9 percent from the field entering Friday’s game.

But hours before cashing in from the corner and adding 21 points to help the Aces come back from an 11-point deficit in the final four minutes to defeat the Dallas Wings 88-84, Loyd emphasized that the key to escaping her shooting slump would be belief in her own work.

Loyd will try to put together a second straight strong outing when the Aces (5-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (7-4) at 3 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Aces star A’ja Wilson will miss a second straight game in the concussion protocol.

As Loyd spoke in the tunnels of Michelob Ultra Arena following the Aces’ Friday morning shootaround, her demeanor matched that of a player recording the best shooting splits of her career.

“Honestly, I feel good. I’m not worried about my shot. Obviously it’s annoying. No one wants to miss shots,” Loyd said. “But I would be more upset if I was having like 20 turnovers, and I’m getting into all trouble, and I’m just not engaged on the bench. Like, that sucks. But I’m really locked in, you know?”

As she talked about her shooting, Loyd seemed to have a revelation.

“They’re good shots, maybe the most open shots I’ve ever had in my career. I’m used to being contested, so maybe that’s a shock,” she said. “But … I know I’m capable. I know the work hasn’t changed.”

Others struggling, too

Even with Loyd’s positive demeanor, there’s no denying that her limited scoring was becoming a point of concern. After Friday’s outburst, she is still averaging a career-low 10.4 points per game.

Following the Aces’ 97-89 loss to the Sparks on Wednesday, in which Loyd recorded seven points, Aces coach Becky Hammon was asked if there’d been any consideration of moving Loyd to the bench. She said it had been discussed, with Loyd bringing it up.

“I just feel … I want to help my team,” Loyd said Friday morning. “Making shots helps my team. So part of me is just like, ‘Dang.’”

In all fairness, Hammon didn’t have a consistent scoring threat among her reserves to take Loyd’s spot. The bench scored a collective three points against the Sparks.

Plus, Loyd wasn’t the only Aces starter struggling to find the basket.

On any given night, up to three members of the Aces’ opening lineup have been liable to go cold offensively. Jackie Young was held to four points in the Aces’ blowout loss to the Golden State Valkyries on June 7. In that game, Wilson and Gray were the only players to reach double figures.

Gray is averaging a career-high 3.3 turnovers, while starting center Kiah Stokes went scoreless for the first four games of the season.

“The biggest thing for us is really just moving the ball. I think we have some unbelievable athletes on this team. Sometimes our hesitancy makes us stagnant,” Loyd said. “So I’m not trying to get too in my head about it. I’m trying to do the best I can to engage all my teammates, because for us, it’s bigger than just our offensive slumps.”

No routine change

Just like an MLB star in a pitching slump, Loyd was often asked in the lead-up to Friday’s game if she would change her warmup routine.

The consistent answer from Loyd: no.

“There’s nothing technically wrong with my shot,” she said. “I just met with my shooting coach, and he hadn’t called me. So once he calls, I know things are wrong, but he hasn’t. So we’re all good there.”

As she warmed up to face the Wings on Friday, Loyd did her half of her normal handshake with Wilson with the air. Although Wilson was watching from a suite incognito since she’d been ruled out, Loyd said she had no idea the reigning WNBA MVP was in the building.

“I was just trying to keep the same routine,” Loyd said. “Not break the cycle.”

It worked. She came out to score the Aces’ first eight points and reached 16 points by halftime, all before the go-ahead shot.

“We need her shooting,” Hammon said after the win.

And there have been flashes, like when Loyd overcame a 1-for-9 outing to hit the game-winner in the Aces’ home opener against the Washington Mystics.

But Friday was the showing Hammon wanted.

“From the jump … I thought she got off to a really great start,” Hammon said. “We’ve kind of been waiting for that explosion.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

