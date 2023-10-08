How do Aces and New York Liberty match up for WNBA Finals?

The Aces and New York Liberty are about to face off in one of the most anticipated WNBA Finals of all time. Here’s how they stack up against each other.

The top-seeded Aces and No. 2 New York Liberty know each other inside and out.

After four regular-season matchups, a Commissioner’s Cup championship game and even a preseason exhibition, the reigning champions have seen this East Coast opponent more than anyone else.

“When it comes to crunch time, they’ve squeaked out some games that I don’t know if they should’ve, but they found ways to win,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said of the Liberty. “That’s a skill set in itself. It’s a sign of a mature team that’s been through some stuff, so we respect the hell out of them.”

Added Liberty coach Sandy Brondello: “We know it’s going to be really hard. This is a really talented (Aces) team. We’ve had some good games against them, but we know we have to play even better and play more consistent. But I think this is great for the WNBA.”

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals tips off at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The best-of-five series features multiple MVPs and No. 1 draft picks, and All-Stars at almost every position.

The Aces hope to become the first repeat champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02. The Liberty, one of the league’s original franchises, have a chance to win their first title in their 27-year existence.

“History is going to be made,” Hammon said, “one way or another.”

Here’s how the teams match up:

Backcourt

Both teams possess an abundance of talent at the guard positions. Aces All-Stars Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum formed one of the best 3-point shooting backcourts in the WNBA this season, with both shooting 38.9 percent or better. Gray’s 7.3 assists per game ranked third in the league, while Plum was 10th at 4.5.

However, New York has an All-Star duo of its own on the perimeter. Veteran Courtney Vandersloot, who won a championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021, signed as a free agent in the offseason to partner with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu.

Vandersloot led the league with 8.1 assists per game, and Ionescu poured in 128 3s to break Diana Taurasi’s record of 121 set in 2006.

Frontcourt

The marquee matchup is a battle of the league’s past two MVPs. New York’s Breanna Stewart, who won the MVP this season, was second in scoring (23) and third in rebounding (9.3). Aces star A’ja Wilson finished the season third in scoring (22.8), second in rebounding (9.3) and first in blocks (2.23).

But Wilson and Stewart aren’t even the only MVPs in the frontcourt this series. Jonquel Jones’ second-half resurrection has continued in the playoffs, as she is averaging 16.5 points on 53.1 percent shooting to go with 12.8 rebounds per game. Aces center Kiah Stokes will be tasked with containing the 2021 MVP.

“When she gets going, they all kind of get going,” Stokes said.

All-Star Jackie Young and veteran Betnijah Laney occupy the wing positions for the Aces and Liberty, respectively. Young was second in 3-point percentage (44.9) this season and seventh in field-goal percentage (52.3), the only player in the top 10 who doesn’t play as a traditional forward or center.

But Hammon said Laney might be the true difference-maker in this series. The former All-Star is averaging 17 points per game in the playoffs, behind only Stewart for the Liberty, and has continued to show why she was a second-team all-defensive player this season.

“She has just been a beast, X-factor-wise,” Hammon said. “Doing all the little things, guarding the toughest player on the other team, scoring, rebounding, I mean she’s just done a little bit of everything for them.”

Bench

New York was the deeper team during the regular season, but Brondello has tightened her rotation for the playoffs.

Reserve wing Kayla Thornton played just 37 minutes in the Liberty’s semifinals series against the No. 3 Connecticut Sun. French guard Marine Johannes, who torched the Aces for a game-high 17 points off the bench in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game, played 33 minutes.

Hammon has continued to lean heavily on veteran wing and WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Alysha Clark. She averaged 4.3 points per game against the No. 4 Dallas Wings in the semifinals, but her defensive versatility makes her invaluable against the Liberty.

Clark, a two-time champion who has never lost a WNBA Finals game, played only 12 fewer minutes than Thornton and Johannes combined in the semifinals, despite New York playing one more game.

“I’m not looking to reinvent myself here,” Clark said. “I’m just going to show up and be the best version of myself.”

