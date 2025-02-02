‘I have a smile for a reason’: 6-time All-Star excited to join Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives toward the hoop against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FILE - Former Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbled around the then Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) while Aces forward Candace Parker (3) prepares to defend during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Within hours of offering a parting message of gratitude to cornerstone guard Kelsey Plum on Saturday, the Aces formally introduced six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd as their newest player.

It was the peak of a hectic week for the organization, which traded Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-team deal with the Seattle Storm that sent Loyd and the No. 13 pick in the 2025 draft to the Aces.

An Aces staffer flew nearly 2,600 miles to set up a black-and-silver backdrop behind the former Storm guard, who logged into the news conference from Miami, where she’s participating in the Unrivaled offseason basketball league.

Aces president Nikki Fargas presented Loyd to the media.

Fargas also penned a statement thanking Plum “for what she’s done and meant” to the Aces, but there was no mention of the former Ace on Loyd’s call.

Fargas was already looking to the future.

“We know Jewell is going to make an immediate impact,” Fargas said. “We can’t wait to see her on that first day that we put that ball in motion and she’s in a Las Vegas Aces uniform.”

Here are three takeaways from Loyd’s introductory news conference:

1. Happier now

Loyd has only played for the Storm in her professional career, but her time there might not have ended on the best terms.

She requested a trade from the team after averaging 19.7 points per game last season. The move came after the Storm said an external investigation into allegations of harassment and bullying by the coaching staff found no violations.

By Saturday, that was far from the mind of Loyd, who beamed throughout most of the conference.

“I have a smile for a reason,” Loyd said in her opening remarks. “I’m super excited to be part of an organization with a winning culture, off and on the court. This roster and everything about it says excellence to me, and I’m just ready to get to work.”

A report from ESPN said the allegations that led to the investigation came from Loyd as her relationship with the Storm’s coaching staff “deteriorated.”

On Saturday, Loyd said she has been relying on her family and friends for support and that she’s already started to build a relationship with Aces coach Becky Hammon based on respect.

“I know that I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life,” Loyd said. “But it’s about, ‘What do you stand on?’ I stand on my faith. I stand on the people who’ve been with me. And so that’s what I’ve been trying to get to. At the end of the day, I always want to get back to me. I want to have this joy about myself. I want to have this joy about the way I play and be around people that can elevate that.

“And so, it’s easy to harp on the bad, but you want to have more good days and bad days, and I definitely have more good days than that.”

2. Long time coming?

Before Loyd declared early for the WNBA draft as a junior at Notre Dame and was selected with the No. 1 overall pick, she was one of the best high school players in the country.

The four-year starter at Niles West High School in Skokie, Illinois, averaged 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.2 blocks for her career.

Fargas was UCLA’s coach at the time. On Saturday, she said she wanted Loyd on her team but got turned down.

“This opportunity to bring Jewell Loyd, you don’t get that that often,” Fargas said. “She already told me no once, and I said, ‘You’re not telling me no again.’ So, it’s really a special moment for Jewell and her family, and (I) can’t thank the behind-the-scenes people who made this happen (enough).”

Hammon was one of those people, as Fargas confirmed on the call that the Aces’ front office is still a collaborative effort as they evaluate whether to hire a general manager.

3 Championship-focused

Loyd is already a two-time WNBA champion, and she spoke on Saturday like someone ready to help the Aces win a third title.

“I don’t think you could think of the Aces and not think of excellence or championship mindset or culture. To be a part of a team like that and an atmosphere like that, you’re hungry,” Loyd said. “I’m motivated because I know that I’m around greatness and I want to be a part of more, pull the best out of myself, and I want to pull the best out of others. Collectively, we could be a really great team and make history.”

Although Loyd is likely to be heavily utilized by the Aces, she mentioned she’s happy to sacrifice for everyone’s overall success.

“I’m super excited to join this roster,” she said. “I think the way they play fits perfectly with how I want to play. Fast, quick, moving the ball. You know, you’re able to just be yourself. And that’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and be part of. When you play really good basketball, there’s a joy of watching someone else be successful.”

