‘It’s a different vibe’: Aces excited for long homestand

The Aces are unbeaten at Michelob Ultra Arena ahead of the team’s upcoming five-game homestand, which begins Saturday against the surging Indiana Fever.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against Seattle Storm guard Kia Nurse, left, and guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

There are lots of reasons Chelsea Gray prefers to be at home.

The reigning WNBA Finals MVP enjoys having access to Aces Headquarters, preparing home-cooked meals and spending time with family and friends during homestands.

There’s another bonus of playing at home for an extended period of games.

“You get to sleep in your own bed,” Gray said.

Gray and the Aces (11-1) return to Michelob Ultra Arena to play the Indiana Fever (5-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first of two consecutive games between the Aces and Fever, opening a five-game homestand for the reigning champions.

Two-time MVP A’ja Wilson scored 27 points to help the Aces escape with an 84-80 win when the teams met in Indianapolis on June 4. The Fever have won three of their past four games.

The Aces are 5-0 at home this season. They’ve suffered just one loss despite playing six of their first eight games on the road, and now get to enjoy the reward of a prolonged home stretch.

“It’s a different vibe when you’re able to be at home, be with your people and be with your teammates at the same time,” Gray said. “People are a lot happier, for sure.”

Gray said it’s important to take advantage of the team’s time in Las Vegas. The ninth-year point guard said playing at home for long stretches allows her to build more of a pregame routine. The Aces are also able to utilize some of the recovery facilities available at Aces HQ, including the cryotherapy chamber and the cold plunge.

“It’s important for us, as a group, to be able to take care of our bodies and be home,” Gray said.

The Aces had identical 13-5 records at home and on the road last season. They understand they must defend home court to maintain their hold on the league’s No. 1 seed.

The Aces’ play at Michelob Ultra Arena is also important for the Commissioner’s Cup, the league’s extra in-season competition. Last season, the Aces had to make an extra trip to Chicago for the Commissioner’s Cup championship game after losing out on hosting because of a tiebreaker.

The extra trip turned what was supposed to be a five-game road trip into a six-game stretch across five cities. The Aces lost two of their next four games after winning the Commissioner’s Cup title game.

The Aces were allowed to take a charter flight to the Commissioner’s Cup final. But travel is still exhausting, and the team will want to avoid extra nights on the road this season.

The Aces are 6-0 in the designated Commissioner’s Cup games this season and seem likely to play in the championship game again.

First-team All-WNBA guard Kelsey Plum said Aces coach Becky Hammon has emphasized protecting home court as a crucial part of their championship goals for the season.

“If you take care of business throughout the season, it pays dividends in the playoffs,” Plum said.

