Jewell Loyd’s late shots lead Storm past Aces in playoff opener
Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 26 points, and Breanna Stewart scored 24. Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 21 points, and Kelsey Plum scored 20.
Jewell Loyd made a free throw with 1:16 left and long 2-point shot with 34.6 seconds remaining to give the Seattle Storm the lead for good and hand the Aces a 76-73 Game 1 semifinals loss on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
