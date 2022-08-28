Jewell Loyd’s late shots lead Storm past Aces in playoff opener

Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 26 points, and Breanna Stewart scored 24. Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 21 points, and Kelsey Plum scored 20.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. At right is Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives around Seattle Storm guard Briann January (20) and Tina Charles (31) Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) claps after scoring in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jewell Loyd made a free throw with 1:16 left and long 2-point shot with 34.6 seconds remaining to give the Seattle Storm the lead for good and hand the Aces a 76-73 Game 1 semifinals loss on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

