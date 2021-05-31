Joyner Holmes brings versatility, energy in debut with Aces

Forward Joyner Holmes, a five-star recruit out of high school who played at Texas, scored eight points Sunday in her debut after signing with the Aces on Saturday.

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer wasn’t sure how much Joyner Holmes would play Sunday against the Indiana Fever. Or if she would play at all.

But with 6:42 remaining in an eventual 101-78 victory at Michelob Ultra Arena, Laimbeer called on Holmes to finish her first Aces game with the rest of the second unit.

Bucket.

Bucket.

And, um, bucket.

Holmes made her first three shots en route to eight points a day after signing with Las Vegas. The 6-foot-3-inch forward is expected to provide energy off the bench. And she did just that, all while showcasing her shooting range.

“I was really anxious to get out here, but I don’t think it really hit me until today — actually stepping on the court and playing with them,” Holmes said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere from where I’m coming from. I’m already loving it. The girls are super nice. The coaching staff is great. I’m just ready to excel and be better in this program.’

Holmes, 23, was a five-star recruit and top three player in the high school class of 2016. She played four years at Texas and was drafted No. 19 overall last year, playing 19 games for the New York Liberty as a rookie. But the Liberty waived her after the season opener, and the Aces were intrigued by her potential.

She said they contacted her last week, communicating a need for energy in the frontcourt. She signed her contract Saturday.

“I’m a real versatile player, so (I’m focused on) just being able to do the things that I need to do at my size with my capabilities,” she said. “I think I’ll develop a lot here.”

Holmes is sturdy and fluid at 200 pounds and adept at handling the ball, posting smaller players and shooting from the perimeter. She promptly made a step-back 16-footer from the left elbow Sunday before burying 3-pointers on successive possessions.

Laimbeer affirmed that energy is her priority, but is hopeful she can develop into a rotation player who can “steal some playing time to give our players some rest.

“She can bring the ball up the floor at a quality speed. Run the floor real well. She’s long. Athletic,” he said. “But now let’s see if she can really play in this league. That’s to be determined.”

