Kelsey Plum returning for Aces game against New York

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum reaches for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Game Day

Who: Aces vs. New York Liberty

When: 4 p.m., Thursday

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: MyLVTV

About the Aces (5-3): Kelsey Plum is finally back. The fourth-year guard missed the last six games to help USA Basketball’s three-on-three team qualify for the Olympics in Austria. Las Vegas won four of those six games, but missed her shooting and ball handling in losses to the Connecticut Sun. In two games this year, Plum is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range. She’s a career 38.7 3-point shooter and is the first guard off the bench, though she’ll likely be in closing lineups throughout the season.

About the Liberty (5-2): New York posted a 2-20 mark last season in the WNBA’s bubble in Bradenton, Florida, but is the most improved team in the league this season. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Sabrina Ionescu, is healthy at the point and playing like a superstar, averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists after missing most of her rookie season with an ankle injury. Sixth-year guard Betnijah Laney has emerged as one of the best players in the WNBA, averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting.

Sam Gordon Review-Journal