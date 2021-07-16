Key Aces star withdraws from Olympic team

Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage is withdrawing from the Australian national team and will not participate in the Olympics in Tokyo, she announced Thursday night via Twitter.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) receives a ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward/center Chiney Ogwumike (13) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage is withdrawing from the Australian national team and will not participate in the Olympics in Tokyo, she announced Thursday night via Twitter.

Cambage cited struggles with her mental health and revealed she’s been experiencing panic attacks and insomnia, and hasn’t been eating.

“Anyone that knows me knows one of my dreams is winning an Olympic gold medal with the Opals. Every athlete competing in the Olympic games should be at their mental and physical peak, and at the moment, I’m a long way from where I want and need to be,” Cambage wrote. “It’s no secret that in the past I’ve struggled with my mental health and recently I’ve been very worried about heading into a ‘bubble’ Olympics.

“No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It’s honestly terrifying to me. Relying on daily medication to control my anxiety is not the place I want to be right now. Especially walking into competition on the world’s biggest sporting stage.”

Cambage has been transparent about her mental health in the past, penning an essay in 2019 for the Player’s Tribune about her battles with anxiety and depression.

She often uses her platform as a WNBA player to advocate for the importance of self love and mental health.

Cambage was the centerpiece of an Australian team — known as the Opals — that includes several other WNBA players and figures to challenge for a medal in Tokyo.

She was reportedly involved in a physical altercation this week during a private scrimmage against the Nigerian national team. A personwith knowledge of the situation said Cambage “was not the aggressor at all,” but the Opals were debating her future with the program.

She convened with the national team last week in Las Vegas and missed two Aces games as a result. The 29-year-old was a WNBA All-Star for the fourth time this year, averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for Las Vegas, which has the second best record in the league.

Cambage didn’t play Wednesday in the All-Star Game after sustaining a minor hip injury in practice with the national team. But she spoke after game about the prestige of representing Australia at the Olympics in Tokyo, noting that she wanted to win a gold medal to honor Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson.

“To be an island on the other side of the world and still be top three in the world, like I don’t think people really respect Australia the way they should,” Cambage said. “We’re dogs down under, and I love representing my country more than anything.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.