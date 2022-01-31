Kiah Stokes still an option for Aces in free agency

Former Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes will not sign with the Atlanta Dream in free agency. A a return to the Aces is still possible.

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) snags the ball away from the Minnesota Lynx while Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) guards her during the first half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Less than 24 hours before the start of the WNBA free agency signing period, Kiah Stokes may be back in play for the Las Vegas Aces.

Stokes, who arrived as a free agent in Las Vegas halfway through the 2021 season, no longer plans to sign with the Atlanta Dream, sources said Monday.

The Review-Journal reported Stokes’ agreement with Atlanta Jan. 22. Since then, though, the center has decided she will continue to evaluate her options.

In 15 games with Las Vegas, Stokes averaged 1.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.

Stokes previously spent her first five seasons in the WNBA with the New York Liberty, and signed with the Aces after being waived. She is an unrestricted free agent.

