Kiah Stokes still an option for Aces in free agency
Former Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes will not sign with the Atlanta Dream in free agency. A a return to the Aces is still possible.
Less than 24 hours before the start of the WNBA free agency signing period, Kiah Stokes may be back in play for the Las Vegas Aces.
Stokes, who arrived as a free agent in Las Vegas halfway through the 2021 season, no longer plans to sign with the Atlanta Dream, sources said Monday.
The Review-Journal reported Stokes’ agreement with Atlanta Jan. 22. Since then, though, the center has decided she will continue to evaluate her options.
In 15 games with Las Vegas, Stokes averaged 1.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
Stokes previously spent her first five seasons in the WNBA with the New York Liberty, and signed with the Aces after being waived. She is an unrestricted free agent.
Sam Gordon contributed to this report. Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.
The file on Kiah Stokes
Position: Center
Height: 6-3
College: Connecticut
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Draft: First Round, No. 11 overall, 2015 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty
2021 stats: 1.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 blocks per game