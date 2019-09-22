87°F
Las Vegas Aces avoid elimination with 92-75 win over Mystics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2019 - 4:07 pm
 

The Aces extended the WNBA semifinals Sunday with a 92-75 win over the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center. They still trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Liz Cambage led the Aces with 28 points on 12 of 15 shooting, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

