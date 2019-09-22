Las Vegas Aces avoid elimination with 92-75 win over Mystics

The Aces extended the WNBA semifinals Sunday with a 92-75 win over the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) in the second quarter of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Aces extended the WNBA semifinals Sunday with a 92-75 win over the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center. They still trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Liz Cambage led the Aces with 28 points on 12 of 15 shooting, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

