Las Vegas Aces avoid elimination with 92-75 win over Mystics
The Aces extended the WNBA semifinals Sunday with a 92-75 win over the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
The Aces extended the WNBA semifinals Sunday with a 92-75 win over the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center. They still trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series.
Game 3 is Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Liz Cambage led the Aces with 28 points on 12 of 15 shooting, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.