Las Vegas Aces blow double-digit lead in loss at Connecticut

The Aces allowed a 15-0 run to squander an 11-point lead Friday night during the third quarter of an 89-85 loss at the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, and Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride dive after a loose ball during a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, is fouled by Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage during a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young scores between Connecticut Sun forwards Shekinna Stricklen, back left, and Alyssa Thomas during a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas shoots over the defense of Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, center, and forward Tamera Young, left, during a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Las Vegas (19-10) trails Connecticut (20-8) by 1½ games for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs. The top two seeds receive a double bye into the semifinals.

