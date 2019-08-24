98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces

Las Vegas Aces blow double-digit lead in loss at Connecticut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2019 - 6:40 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2019 - 6:43 pm

The Aces allowed a 15-0 run to squander an 11-point lead Friday night during the third quarter of an 89-85 loss at the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Las Vegas (19-10) trails Connecticut (20-8) by 1½ games for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs. The top two seeds receive a double bye into the semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, center, goes to the hoop against Connecticut Sun center T ...
Kelsey Plum, Liz Cambage shine as Aces hold off Connecticut Sun
By / RJ

Plum didn’t score Friday in an 87-74 loss to the Chicago Sky, but bounced back with 16 crucial points — including nine in the first quarter — in an 89-81 victory over the Connecticut Sun before an announced crowd of 4,633 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.