Las Vegas Aces blow double-digit lead in loss at Connecticut
The Aces allowed a 15-0 run to squander an 11-point lead Friday night during the third quarter of an 89-85 loss at the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Aces allowed a 15-0 run to squander an 11-point lead Friday night during the third quarter of an 89-85 loss at the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Las Vegas (19-10) trails Connecticut (20-8) by 1½ games for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs. The top two seeds receive a double bye into the semifinals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.