Las Vegas Aces blow late lead, lose to Chicago
Allie Quigley made a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left, and the Chicago Sky finished the game on an 11-0 run to defeat the Aces 88-86 in the season opener.
Angel McCoughtry scored 25 points for the Aces, and A’ja Wilson added 22 points and 11 rebounds, but the Chicago Sky finished the game on an 11-0 run to stun Las Vegas 88-86 in Sunday’s season opener at Feld Entertainment Center in Bradenton, Florida.
Kahleah Cooper had 18 points to lead Chicago, which got an off-balance 3-pointer from Allie Quigley with 14.7 seconds left that proved to be the difference.
The Aces will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Atlanta.
