Las Vegas Aces blow late lead, lose to Chicago

Allie Quigley made a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left, and the Chicago Sky finished the game on an 11-0 run to defeat the Aces 88-86 in the season opener.

Las Vegas Aces guard Danielle Robinson (3) passes after gaining control of the ball in front of Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Chicago Sky head coach James Wade, center, reacts after a play during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer calls out instructions during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Chicago Sky forward Cheyenne Parker (32) is fouled by Las Vegas Sky center Carolyn Swords, left, while trying to catch a pass during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords, center, goes up to shoot between Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) and guard Allie Quigley (14) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces guard Danielle Robinson, right, gains control of the ball in front of Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, center, drives between Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords (4), guard Lindsay Allen (15) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, top, defends as Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields (1) goes up to shoot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, left, goes up to shoott in front of Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Angel McCoughtry scored 25 points for the Aces, and A’ja Wilson added 22 points and 11 rebounds, but the Chicago Sky finished the game on an 11-0 run to stun Las Vegas 88-86 in Sunday’s season opener at Feld Entertainment Center in Bradenton, Florida.

Kahleah Cooper had 18 points to lead Chicago, which got an off-balance 3-pointer from Allie Quigley with 14.7 seconds left that proved to be the difference.

The Aces will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

