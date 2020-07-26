104°F
Aces

Las Vegas Aces blow late lead, lose to Chicago

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 

Angel McCoughtry scored 25 points for the Aces, and A’ja Wilson added 22 points and 11 rebounds, but the Chicago Sky finished the game on an 11-0 run to stun Las Vegas 88-86 in Sunday’s season opener at Feld Entertainment Center in Bradenton, Florida.

Kahleah Cooper had 18 points to lead Chicago, which got an off-balance 3-pointer from Allie Quigley with 14.7 seconds left that proved to be the difference.

The Aces will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

