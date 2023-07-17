100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Las Vegas Aces heading to the White House to celebrate WNBA championship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2023 - 3:00 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2023 - 9:21 am
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, also the 2022 WNBA MVP, holds up the WNBA Championship trop ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, also the 2022 WNBA MVP, holds up the WNBA Championship trophy during a parade in her team’s honor on Sept. 20, 2022, on the Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden during a political rally at the Philadelp ...
President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden during a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia on June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Aces to the White House on Aug. 25 to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship, the White House announced Monday.

In September, the Aces won their first WNBA championship in the franchise’s history, which also marked the first major-league championship by a Las Vegas team.

“We’re excited and honored that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be recognizing our World Champion Las Vegas Aces next month as we celebrate this city’s first major professional sports championship at the White House,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I know that all of our players and front office staff who worked so hard to help build that championship team and elevate this franchise, will enjoy taking part in the festivities.”

The announcement comes just about one month after the Aces’ A’ja Wilson asked on Twitter when the team’s White House visit would be. The tweet came after Biden congratulated the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup win, although a plan to visit the White House was already in the works, an Aces spokesperson previously told the Review-Journal.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
2
Clark County Dems to select new chair, shake up leadership
Clark County Dems to select new chair, shake up leadership
3
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
4
Las Vegas Aces heading to the White House to celebrate WNBA championship
Las Vegas Aces heading to the White House to celebrate WNBA championship
5
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Line crossed? Analyst says he did not break rules when presenting A’s bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
NBA’s in-season Final Four coming to Las Vegas, report says
NBA’s in-season Final Four coming to Las Vegas, report says
‘This is home’: Aces MVP signs extension to stay in Las Vegas
‘This is home’: Aces MVP signs extension to stay in Las Vegas
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
LETTER: Women’s pro sports leagues aren’t as well-established as men’s leagues
LETTER: Women’s pro sports leagues aren’t as well-established as men’s leagues
‘It’s a different vibe’: Aces excited for long homestand
‘It’s a different vibe’: Aces excited for long homestand
Knights, Aces earn nominations for ESPN’s ESPY awards
Knights, Aces earn nominations for ESPN’s ESPY awards