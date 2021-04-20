Las Vegas Aces invite 3 more players to training camp

Rookie wing Lauren Manis will join the Aces, one year after she was selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. Two free agents also will attend camp.

Holy Cross forward Lauren Manis. Courtesy of Holy Cross athletics.

Three additional players are joining the Aces for training camp, the team announced Monday.

Rookie wing Lauren Manis will finally join the team — one year after she was selected by Las Vegas with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. Free-agent invitees Shakayla Thomas and Kate Cain are also coming to training camp to compete for a roster spot.

Manis, a 6-foot-4-inch forward, played at Holy Cross and was the only player drafted by the Aces in 2020. She averaged 18.6 points and 11.5 rebounds as a senior in 2019-20, converting 46.3 percent of her 3-point attempts. Coronavirus restrictions prevented her from playing in the WNBA last season, but she played professionally in Belgium and averaged 13.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen.

Thomas, a 5-11 forward, played at Florida State and was picked No. 23 overall in 2018 by the Los Angeles Sparks. She hasn’t played in the WNBA, but played last season in France. She was an All-American in 2016-17, averaging 14.9 points.

Cain, a 6-6 center, just concluded her career at Nebraska. She averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 2020-21.

Training camp begins Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.