Las Vegas Aces invite veteran center Avery Warley-Talbert to camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2020 - 2:40 pm
 

The Aces announced signed veteran center Avery Warley-Talbert on Friday to a training camp contract.

The 32-year-old has played six WNBA seasons, including three games in 2019 for the New York Liberty. She debuted in 2012 for the Phoenix Mercury and did not play in the WNBA in 2017 or 2018.

Warley-Talbert played college basketball for Liberty and has averaged 2.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.6 minutes in 110 career games with the Mercury, Liberty, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and San Antonio Stars. She hasn’t been a rotation player since 2014, when she started 23 games for New York.

Las Vegas also last month invited forward Raisa Musina to training camp. Musina, 21, was drafted by the Mercury in the second round of the 2018 WNBA Draft, but did not obtain a visa before training camp and has not yet played in the league.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

