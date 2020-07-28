Las Vegas Aces look to bounce back against Atlanta

The Aces look to bounce back from an 88-86 loss to Chicago against an Atlanta team that raced to a 105-95 win over Dallas in its opener.

Las Vegas Aces guard Angel McCoughtry, right, drives to the lane in front of Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Game day

Who: Aces (0-1) vs. Dream (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

TV: CBSSN, MyLVTV

About the Dream: Atlanta opened with a 105-95 win over Dallas on Sunday. Monique Billings had 30 points and 13 rebounds, and the Dream benefited from a 30-for-34 performance from the free-throw line and shot 54.8 percent from the floor. Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said he expects Atlanta to push the tempo throughout.

About the Aces: Las Vegas had a nine-point lead with less than five minutes left against Chicago, but let it get away in an 88-86 loss. Angel McCoughtry shined in her team debut with 25 points and eight rebounds, and A’ja Wilson added 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Aces went 0-for-5 on 3-pointers.