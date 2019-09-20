Las Vegas Aces lose, 103-91, trail 2-0 in WNBA semifinals
The Washington Mystics defeated the Aces on Thursday at Sports and Entertainment Arena to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five playoff series. Game 3 is Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Aces surrendered a 19-5 run in the third quarter of a 103-91 loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday night at Sports and Entertainment Arena and trail 2-0 in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.
Liz Cambage led Las Vegas with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Kelsey Plum had 19 points and 10 assists. Washington’s Emma Meesseman led all scorers with 30 points.
Game 3 is Sunday at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
